Broncos QB Bo Nix Dismissed in Elite NFL Rankings

Respect has never been easy for Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix to come by in his 1st 2 NFL seasons.

The 3rd season might be the most difficult challenge yet.

Coming off a fractured ankle suffered in the AFC Divisional Round and coming off a season in which he led his team to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs, Nix didn’t even earn honorable mention in ESPN’s annual position rankings as voted on by league executives, coaches, and scouts.

The quarterback Nix outdueled in an overtime win in the playoffs — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — took the No. 1 spot.

The quarterback Nix defeated twice to win the AFC West Division, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, came in at No. 2.

While Nix has made the playoffs in each of his 1st 2 NFL seasons, 3 quarterbacks who didn’t even make the playoffs last season were ranked ahead of him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 4), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 5), and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 6).

Nix was in a group of quarterbacks in the “received votes” category along with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Bo Nix’s Surgically Repaired Ankle Figured Into Vote

Considering what Nix has accomplished, it’s fair to assume the uncertainty over how he’ll recover from a fractured ankle suffered in the playoffs figured into the rankings.

Originally scheduled to be out for around 6 weeks following surgery in mid-January, the Broncos threw a plot twist in the mix in April when it was revealed Nix needed 2 different procedures to fix his ankle.

Add in head coach Sean Payton, who inferred that Nix’s injury was a result of a genetic condition and, well, things aren’t totally great.

“During his scheduled re-check with Dr. Norman Waldrop last week, Broncos QB Bo Nix had a successful and anticipated follow-up clean-up procedure on his ankle,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account in April. “While the team is expected to be conservative with his participation during the offseason program, Nix continues to make strong progress in his recovery and remains firmly on track to be ready for the start of training camp.”

Nix fractured his ankle on the game-winning overtime drive in an AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills on January 18. Nix remained on the field for several plays after he fractured his ankle to set up the game-winning field goal, and the injury wasn’t disclosed until 1 hour after the game ended.

With Nix watching from the luxury suites, the Broncos lost to the New England Patriots, 10-7, in Denver just 1 week later in the AFC Championship Game.

In 2 seasons as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, Nix is 24-10 in the regular season and 1-1 in playoff games. The Broncos went 14-3 in 2025 and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

Nix Named NFL’s ‘Most Underpaid Player’

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon placed Nix at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Most Underpaid” players for the 2nd consecutive year this offseason.

“Nix is a bargain to the Broncos like Drake Maye is to the Patriots,” Gagnon wrote. “Promising third-year first-round pick on track to become a longtime franchise quarterback. His $5.1 million 2026 cap hit ranks 35th at that position, behind Davis Mills, Marcus Mariota, and Gardner Minshew. In fact, Nix won’t even be the highest-paid QB on the Broncos roster this year, as Jarrett Stidham is due $8 million.

Nix was the last of a record-setting 6 quarterbacks taken in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL draft — at No. 12 overall — and has gone about breaking NFL records through his first 2 seasons:

1st QB with 20+ wins, 7,500+ passing yards, 50+ TDs in 1st 2 seasons

Most wins by NFL QB in 1st 2 seasons (24)

Most game-winning drives by QB in 1st 2 seasons (10)

Most comeback wins by QB in a single season (12)

1st QB with 2 rushing TDs & 2 passing TDs in 1 quarter

It’s not an understatement to say 2026 is important for both Nix and the Broncos, as he’s eligible for his 1st contract extension in 2027. It’s a deal that could pay Nix upwards of $60 million per season — and possibly make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.