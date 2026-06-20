Broncos QB Bo Nix Called ‘Under the Radar’ NFL MVP Candidate

It’s been interesting to see the fuss over Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix‘s twice-surgically repaired ankle this offseason, with Nix himself finally weighing in just 1 month before the Broncos begin training camp.

Nix made it clear the constant stream of news and updates had been “highly overblown” and that he had zero concerns over not being back to 100 percent by the time the regular season starts.

“They say it’s back healthy as good as new, and I hadn’t really been like that in a couple of years,” Nix said at Broncos’ mandatory minicamp on June 15, “so, my concern is I may move around a little bit better … it’s a broken bone, for crying out loud.”

Nix is either an expert at handling the media or totally missing the point — the Broncos have a massive fan base, and he’s the starting quarterback. If Nix really is back to 100 percent, it makes the Broncos a Super Bowl contender and, according to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, makes Nix an “under the radar” NFL MVP candidate.

“Word is he’ll be a full-go at training camp, and Year 3 is often a big leap season for an NFL quarterback,” Gagnon wrote. “The 26-year-old should benefit from even more time in Sean Payton’s system, with some potential new energy from Davis Webb at OC. And with a jacked offensive line, a world-class defense and the arrival of veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Nix has optimal support.”

Nix’s Surprise Second Surgery Made Big News

While everyone knew about Nix’s 1st surgery to repair his fractured ankle, it was his 2nd surgery that created all the furor.

“During his scheduled re-check with Dr. Norman Waldrop last week, Broncos QB Bo Nix had a successful and anticipated follow-up clean-up procedure on his ankle,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on April 29. “While the team is expected to be conservative with his participation during the offseason program, Nix continues to make strong progress in his recovery and remains firmly on track to be ready for the start of training camp.”

Nix fractured his ankle on the game-winning overtime drive in an AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills on January 18. Nix remained on the field for several plays after he fractured his ankle to set up the game-winning field goal, and the injury wasn’t disclosed until 1 hour after the game ended.

Broncos Missed Super Bowl Chance Without Bo Nix

With Nix watching from the luxury suites, the Broncos lost to the New England Patriots, 10-7, in Denver just 1 week after his injury in the AFC Championship Game.

In 2 seasons as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, Nix is 24-10 in the regular season and 1-1 in playoff games. The Broncos went 14-3 in 2025 and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

To be clear, Nix will be playing for big money in 2026. He’s eligible for a contract extension for the 1st time following the regular season — a deal that could bring him in the neighborhood of $60 million per year in average annual salary.

Nix is currently playing on the 3-year, $18.6 million contract he signed after the Broncos selected him in the 1st round (No. 12 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.