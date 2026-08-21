How to Watch Broncos QB Bo Nix’s Preseason Debut: Opponent, Time & TV

The Denver Broncos play the 2nd of 3 preseason games tonight against the Green Bay Packers in Denver — most notable for being the 1st time in live action for quarterback Bo Nix since he fractured his ankle in an AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills in January.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Broncos and Nix tonight:

Who: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Where: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

When: 9 p.m. EST

TV: NFL Network

Odds: DEN -6, O/U 40.5

All Eyes on Bo Nix’s Surgically Repaired Ankle

The singular story for the Broncos this offseason has been the drama surrounding Nix’s ankle — an injury that likely cost Denver a spot in the Super Bowl after backup Jarrett Stidham tanked in a 10-7 home loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Things got a little weird when Broncos head coach Sean Payton inferred Nix’s injury was the result of a congenital condition, and Nix fired back quickly.

“What was found was a condition that was predisposed — they always find a little more when they go in,” Payton said on January 26. “It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play and you’re trying to evaluate it — the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner than later. Now, you go about the rehab, proper orthotics, all those things.”

Nix, who will be eligible for a massive contract extension after the 2026 season, was quick to clap back against his coach for talking about his medical history.

“Nothing predisposed, nothing that was there originally,” said Nix, who had surgery 3 days after the injury and was given a 4-6 week time frame to resume football activities. “That might have gotten confused. Just a simple step with my foot up in the air, my body weight came down on it, sort of got twisted up. … It could have been a worse landing, but I think all that force went into the only place it could. I don’t think (Payton) should share how many surgeries I’ve had in the past, to be honest with you … he doesn’t even really know that. But it’s going to be good to get back, get back to work. … Nothing really concerns me, nothing scares me moving forward.”

Bo Nix Suffered Injury Setback in May

That 4-6 week window was quickly blown out of the water when another twist came down the pipe.

Originally thought to be out 4-6 weeks following surgery in late January, NFL on Prime’s James Palmer reported during a May 19 appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” that the 2024 1st-round pick wouldn’t even be cleared as a full participant in team activities until July following a surprise follow-up surgery on the ankle in April.

“This was a big talking point in Denver because everybody was going ‘He’s ahead of schedule’ from (owner) Greg Penner to (head coach) Sean Payton to (general manager) George Paton,” Palmer said. “Everything is perfectly fine. Easy procedure … and then he has a 2nd procedure, and it slides him back a little bit. But he’ll be on the field in June, and he’ll be full-go in July, so when training camp starts, he should be right there.’