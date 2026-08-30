Former Broncos Tight End Out in Raiders Roster Deadline Adjustment

If the Denver Broncos are seriously considering additional tight end options, veteran and former part-time starter Albert Okwuegbunam is once again available amid the league-wide roster cutdowns, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Raiders are releasing veteran TE Albert Okwuegbunam,” Schefter reported in a post on X on August 30.

Okwuegbunam, 28, was a fourth-round pick.

The Broncos selected him 118th overall in the 2020 draft, and he spent three seasons with the organization. Okwuegbunam tallied 54 receptions for 546 yards and 4 touchdowns during his Broncos tenure.

Ex-Raiders Albert Okwuegbunam Could Be Option For Broncos

Okwuegbunam’s stint with the Broncos’ AFC West rival Raiders led to a 5-36-0 line in his lone appearance. For his career, the 6-foot-5, 250-plus pound Okwuegbunam has 59 receptions for 582 yards and 4 TDs.

Head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos have sought more consistency from their tight ends.

Adam Trautman is steady if unspectacular, while two-time Pro Bowler Evan Engram was a relative disappointment in his first season with the Broncos.

The Denver Post’s Troy Renck wrote on August 29 that, “We knew Adam Trautman was coming back. He is a better blocker than most realize, but has reached his ceiling in the passing game. And unless you think Nate Adkins is a secret weapon or that Caleb Loehner is going to magically heal to avoid getting stashed on injured reserve, the Broncos find themselves starting right where last season ended: trusting Engram.”

“‘The problem is the Broncos talked up Engram last season and he never met external expectations,” Renck added. “How will it change in his 10th season? Engram has to give them reason to use him. Get separation off the line, box out on run plays and hold onto the ball more consistently.”

Okwuegbunam could be a fall-back option in case the Broncos decide they can get similar production from a cheaper option for their roster than Engram.

He is in the final year of a two-year, $23 million contract.