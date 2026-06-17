Broncos Urged to Replace $23 Million ‘Disappointment’ With Rookie

The Denver Broncos have seemingly fixed every position on their roster over the last 2 years, save for 1. That position is tight end.

The Broncos have been awful at tight end in the Sean Payton era, and that’s despite dropping a 2-year, $23 million free-agent contract on Pro Bowler Evan Engram before the 2025 season.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicts the Broncos’ No. 1 priority for the rest of the offseason should be to turn the page at the position in 2026 and hand it over to the young talent on the roster.

Specifically, that means 6-foot-4, 241-pound rookie 4th-round pick Justin Joly. or 6-foot-7, 250-pound 2nd-year tight end Caleb Lohner.

“Evan Engram proved to be a disappointment during his first year with the Broncos,” Sobleski wrote. “Instead, the Broncos can start transitioning to rookie Justin Joly or former collegiate basketball player Caleb Lohner.”

Broncos Could Part Ways With Evan Engram

It’s probably a long shot at this point, but if the Broncos don’t like what they see from Engram in training camp or the preseason and the group of tight ends behind him performs well, there’s a chance he could get his walking papers.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora predicts Joly could ultimately make the Broncos decide to cut ties with Engram.

“Head coach Sean Payton is still designing the offense and this team nearly went to the Super Bowl with a back-up QB last year and Joly will have a role right away,” La Canfora wrote in May. “Evan Engram did not work out there last year as a move TE and I suspect he’s not on their roster by the start of training camp.”

Pro Football Focus put Engram’s contract on its list of the NFL’s “Worst Free Agent Signings” from the 2025 cycle.

“Sean Payton clamored about wanting a ‘joker’ for his offense, which seemed to be Engram,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote. “However, Engram didn’t offer reliable contributions with a 57.6 PFF receiving grade and a 7.0% drop rate. Now, Denver will presumably go back to the well as it searches for a playmaking tight end.”

Justin Joly Called ‘Biggest Sleeper’ in 2026 NFL Draft

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner put Joly at the top of his list of the “Biggest Sleepers” coming out of the NFL draft.

“Joly is a bit of a project — you might never get true first-down, run-blocking power out of him,” Baumgarnder wrote. “But he’s a bit of a mutant athletically (6-3, 241), with great vertical speed and enough wiggle to separate at the top of routes. He could be a potential matchup problem in the NFL.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Broncos wanted Joly, a 2026 5th-round pick (No. 152 overall), to drop some weight before he gets on the field.

Joly checked in at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds at the NFL scouting combine in February after playing at around 260 pounds during the 2025 season.

In 2024, playing at a lighter weight, Joly had 43 receptions for 661 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2025, he had 49 receptions for 489 yards and 7 touchdowns.

One of the things about Joly’s game that stood out over the last few years is his ability to create yards after the catch. He was 2nd in the FBS with 48 missed tackles forced over the last 4 seasons, and averaged 5.5 yards after catch.