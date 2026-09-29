Report: Jaylen Waddle Has Reassuring Health Update After Online Speculation

Concern ran rampant amongst Denver Broncos fans in the aftermath of the last-gasp win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

After the win, only video footage surfaced of someone seeming to be wide receiver Jaylen Waddle appearing with a medical boot on his right foot.

Jaylen Waddle ‘Fine’ Despite Online Boot Video

Although the clip itself is unverified and does not explicitly reveal the former Miami Dolphin to be the subject of the video, given the crowds surrounding Waddle as he exited the stadium, it seems like it was him.

However, according to the Denver Post’s Sam Jane, Waddle has no injury problems and is “fine”.

“Jaylen Waddle is “fine,” per a source.” Jane reported on Tuesday afternoon. Some speculation swirled on social media about his health status after the Broncos win over the Rams.”

There have been no comments from the team directly concerning Waddle’s seeming appearance in the boot, although this may be addressed by head coach on Wednesday.

Broncos Fans Breathe Sigh of Relief After Waddle Clarification

This is certainly a positive and relieving break from Broncos fans who feared the worst for their major offseason trade acquisition that cost the organization a first round pick in 2026 that was ultimately spent on slot receiver Omar Cooper Jr. by the New York Jets after the Dolphins traded up for cornerback Chris Johnson.

Waddle had a monster showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, where he caught 8 passes for 138 yards. But in the two games either side against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, Waddle has managed a combined 12 receiving yards 3 receptions.

In Denver’s stacked receiver room, quarterback Bo Nix has multiple talented mouths to feed beyond the former sixth overall pick in 2021; including Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton and talented auxiliary weapons Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin, the latter of whom spent the last few games 2026 season as the apparent Wr1 for the Broncos.