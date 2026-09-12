Young Broncos Star Called NFL’s ‘Most Important’ Free Agent

The Denver Broncos are a team stacked full of young, talented stars entering the prime of their careers — and all cashing out big-time contracts to match that talent.

The Broncos are staring down another batch of free agents in 2027, which will come down to tough decisions about who gets paid and who doesn’t.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put 1 of those young stars, cornerback Riley Moss, at the top of his list of the NFL’s Most Important Free Agents for the next cycle — aka the players with the most on the line in 2026.

Moss, in his 3rd year as a starter opposite NFL All-Pro Patrick Surtain II, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 83 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and is in the final season of a 4-year, $5.44 million contract.