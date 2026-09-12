Young Broncos Star Called NFL’s ‘Most Important’ Free Agent

The Denver Broncos are a team stacked full of young, talented stars entering the prime of their careers — and all cashing out big-time contracts to match that talent.
The Broncos are staring down another batch of free agents in 2027, which will come down to tough decisions about who gets paid and who doesn’t.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put 1 of those young stars, cornerback Riley Moss, at the top of his list of the NFL’s Most Important Free Agents for the next cycle — aka the players with the most on the line in 2026.
Moss, in his 3rd year as a starter opposite NFL All-Pro Patrick Surtain II, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 83 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and is in the final season of a 4-year, $5.44 million contract.
“Moss has developed into an above-average perimeter corner and a quality complement to star Patrick Surtain II,” Knox wrote on September 12. “This past season, Moss started all 17 games, played 97 percent of the defensive snaps, and recorded 80 tackles to go with a league-high 19 passes defended (tied). Moss allowed an opposing passer rating of 88.2 despite being regularly targeted as quarterbacks tried to avoid Surtain. The big question for Denver may be whether the team is willing to invest big money in both of its starting perimeter corners. At only 26 years old, Moss should command a lucrative long-term deal on the open market.”
Riley Moss Projected for 3-Year, $55 Million Contract
The DNVR Denver Broncos Podcast went over what a contract extension might look like for Moss right now, projecting a 3-year, $55 million extension.
If Moss hits the open market after a good-to-great season, that final number could leap up another $5 million to $10 million.
From DNVR: “For Riley, the projection is 3 years, $55 million … that’s probably about the ceiling right now. He’s certainly not getting $20 million per year. Even $18 million is a little too close to that, so we’re erring on the high side. If these guys hit the open market next year, they’re getting this kind of money. You do get a little bit of a discount when you sign them early, so there’s no reason it wouldn’t happen here.”
Riley Moss Scored Massive Offseason Payday
Moss was one of the NFL’s top earners in the league’s annual performance-based incentives program following the 2025 season — the bonus system to pay players with low salaries and high snap counts.
Moss scored a $1.136 million bonus after starting all 17 games in 2025. It ranked Moss No. 12 among all NFL players who received bonuses, with Chicago Bears cornerback Nahson Wright coming in 1st with a $1.441 million bonus.
In 2024, Moss started 14 games after missing 3 games due to injury, and in each of his 2 seasons as a full-time starter, the Broncos have made the playoffs.
Moss’ contract paid him approximately $1.2 million in 2025 — meaning his bonus almost doubled his annual salary.
“Some exceptional players on that list — including Riley Moss toward the top,” Broncos fan Ron Caphill wrote on X. “Hopefully, Broncos Country appreciates and understands this.”
Young Broncos Star Called NFL’s ‘Most Important’ Free Agent