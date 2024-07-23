Rookie QB Called Broncos’ ‘Biggest Reason for Optimism’ in 2024

The Denver Broncos got the last of the six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft — they hope when the histories are finally written it will show they took one of the best.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler has Denver’s rookie quarteback, Bo Nix, singled out as the team’s biggest reason for optimism headed into 2024 after the Broncos selected him No. 12 overall.

“With Russell Wilson now out of town, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton enters 2024 with a fresh start,” Fowler wrote. “Behind a retooled roster and a new signal-caller in town, the Broncos enter camp with a newfound sense of optimism in the form of No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix. Although Nix spent the spring spitting reps with backups Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, the former Oregon Duck figures to take over as QB1 sooner than later.” If Nix were to become an elite NFL quarterback, him starting sooner than later would give the maximum value on their investment with a 4-year, $18.6 million contract.

Nix Turned Career Around in Two Seasons at Oregon

Nix spent the first three seasons on a rollercoaster ride at Auburn, where he vacillated between highs like being the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019 to the lows of being benched in favor T.J. Finley.

At Oregon, Nix got a fresh start under head coach Dan Lanning and thrived. In two seasons, Nix went 22-5 as the Ducks’ starter and threw for a career-high 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and 3 interceptions as a senior in 2023. He also set an NCAA single-season record by completing 77.4 percent of his passes and an FBS career record by making 61 starts.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared Nix to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler Tony Romo in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Rare five-year starting quarterback whose play has matured in front of our eyes,” Zierlein said. “Nix displays the accuracy, arm talent and athleticism consistent with today’s brand of pro quarterback. He can be punctual in getting the ball out at the top of his drop or he can work through progressions and beat defenses with second-reaction plays. He throws with good velocity and puts the ball on the money when throwing on the move.”

Broncos Drafted Familiar Target for Nix

The Broncos could struggle mightily in 2024, but even if they do they’ve likely laid the groundwork for the future with Nix and by drafting a familiar target in his college teammate, Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin.

The Broncos selected Franklin in the fourth round (No. 102 overall) after he had 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023 on the way to earning All-American honors.