Broncos Rookie Called NFL’s ‘Most Exciting’ UDFA

The Denver Broncos may have landed a couple of gems at inside linebacker in the final round of the 2026 NFL draft and their group of undrafted rookie free agents shortly after.

Not only have the Broncos received praise for the final pick of the 2026 NFL draft — “Mr. Irrelevant” at No. 257 overall — with Buffalo inside linebacker Red Murdock, but also for signing undrafted inside linebacker Taurean York out of Texas A&M.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport singled York out as 1 of the NFL’s “Most Exciting” undrafted free agents just 2 months out from the start of training camp.

York signed a 3-year, $3.125 million contract that included a $25,000 bonus and $325,000 in guaranteed money — the most guaranteed money for any UDFA in 2026.