Broncos Rookies Ranked Worst in One Intriguing Category

Football experts widely commend the Denver Broncos’ haul from the 2025 NFL Draft. Their selections helped them address certain positions of need and strengthen units where they are already good at.

However, as talented as their selections are, Pro Football Focus pointed out that Denver’s rookies ranked last in college football snaps played. As Thomas Valentine wrote on May 19, “The Broncos’ draft class logged the fewest college snaps of any team, but high-upside prospects like Jahdae Barron and Pat Bryant give it strong long-term potential.”

For full disclosure, PFF excluded the college snaps of the undrafted free agents signed by Denver. That said, the seven drafted Broncos played a combined 8,003 snaps. Valentine added, “The Broncos made seven selections in the 2025 NFL Draft but ended up with fewer combined college snaps than any other team, over 1,200 fewer than the Vikings. That drop-off was largely due to the back end of their class, with their final three picks accounting for just 427 total snaps on offense and defense.”

Defensive end Que Robinson, punter Jeremy Crenshaw, and tight end Caleb Lohner were those final three picks. Understandably, Crenshaw played minimal snaps on special teams. Meanwhile, Robinson was mainly a backup until his senior year in Alabama. Sadly, an elbow injury limited him to nine games in the 2024 season.

Lohner was mainly a college basketball player who played one year of college football for the Utah Utes. All his four receptions were for touchdowns.

The Seattle Seahawks have the most experienced draft class with 22,970 snaps, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders (22,874) and the Baltimore Ravens (22,561).

Broncos Rookies Made the Most of Their Snaps

They may trail the draft classes of other teams, but the Broncos added some exceptional talent. Their first-round selection, cornerback Jahdae Barron, played 2,617 snaps for the Texas Longhorns. That experience shaped him to become one of the premiere defensive backs coming out of the 2025 draft.

As Valentine wrote, “Barron’s biggest asset is his versatility, as he logged 1,112 snaps at outside corner but also saw significant time in the slot and at safety.” His adaptability earned him a 90.7 PFF grade, the best among rookie cornerbacks.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Pat Bryant participated in 1,911 snaps in Illinois. Like Barron, the Broncos could move him around offensive formations even if he’s mainly an X receiver based on where he lined up on 80% of his passing snaps. In addition to getting an 84.5 grade, Bryant is also a willing blocker during rushing plays.

Finally, Sai ‘vion Jones played 1,511 snaps at LSU. He can be a nice addition to the Broncos vaunted pass rush that led the league in sacks last season.

Denver Signed Some Experienced Undrafted Free Agents

While the Broncos draft haul lagged in snap count with their contemporaries, they signed some experienced undrafted free agents. NFL Draft Buzz had cornerback Kendall Bohler’s college football snap count at 2,105, while guard Clay Webb had 2,313 offensive snaps from 2022 to 2024.

Meanwhile, Xavier Truss played 2,319 snaps for the Georgia Bulldogs over the last three years. With Payton having some success with undrafted free agents, the Broncos hope they’ll get some potential starters or solid rotation players from that group.