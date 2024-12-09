Broncos Floated as Landing Spot for 9,000-Yard Playmaker in Free Agency

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton looks on before a game against the Houston Texans.

The Denver Broncos are 8-5 and in prime position to not only make the postseason but possibly spoil a higher-seeded team’s run. However, they still have plenty of roster questions with several players headed for free agency.

Among them is former second-round pick Javonte Williams.

With Williams appearing to be near the end of his Broncos tenure, Bleacher Reports Alex Ballentine suggests targeting pending Minnesota Vikings free agent Aaron Jones to replace him.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s looking less likely that Javonte Williams will reach the potential that he showed as a rookie. The injuries have sapped some of his explosiveness, and he’s averaged 3.6 yards per carry in each of the last two seasons,” Ballentine wrote in a batch of suggested roster moves published on December 9.

“Free agency isn’t typically the best way to address the running back position. It’s a young man’s game, and that’s going to hurt Aaron Jones‘ market as a 30-year-old back. However, signing him to be part of a committee next season would be a smart idea.”

Jones has rushed for 893 yards and 4 touchdowns on 197 carries through 14 weeks.

The carries and yards are his most in two seasons and his touchdowns are Jones’ most since the 2021 season. And he has a skill set that fits what the Broncos already do offensively.

Aaron Jones’ Dual-Threat Ability Could Appeal to Sean Payton

Jones signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Vikings in free agency. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him with the No. 182 overall pick of the 2017 draft.

Jones’ prowess as a pass-catcher could be what makes him appealing to the Broncos and others, especially among an underwhelming crop of running backs free agency during the offseason.

He has 37 receptions for 302 yards and 2 scores in 43 targets.

Jones’ 309 receptions rank eighth among running backs since he entered the league in 2017, per Stathead. His 9,211 total yards from scrimmage rank eighth among all skill players in that span. He led the NFL in rushing and combined touchdowns in 2019 and was a Pro Bowler in 2020.

The Broncos are navigating a salary-cap crunch after their offseason decision to cut Russell Wilson, with $2.7 million in room, per Over The Cap. That is short of Jones’ current deal.

OTC projects the Broncos to have $63.4 million in space in 2025 when Jones hits free agency.

Committee Approach a Good Fit for Aaron Jones, Broncos

The No. 35 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Williams has not lived up to the promise he showed as a rookie following a devastating knee injury in his second season.

Williams is the Broncos leading rusher. But they have had four different running backs lead the team in rushing in games this season. Jaleel McLaughlin, typically the team’s receiving back, led the team in carries and yards in Weeks 12 and 13.

McLaughlin is one of three backs under contract for 2025. The others – rookie fifth-round pick Audric Estime and 2022 undrafted free agent Tyler Badie – are both unproven.

Jones could be a stabilizer, allowing the Broncos’ youngsters to slot into more appropriate roles.

He could take the lion’s share of the snaps with Estime mixing in, especially in short-yardage situations. McLaughlin could return to a complimentary role behind Jones, who has had durability issues in recent seasons, with Badie helping the Broncos on offense and special teams.

Payton is well-versed in utilizing multi-faceted backs like Jones, who could fulfill the role of the “joker” that has been missing from the Broncos’ attack.

The discussion about it has revolved around tight ends but it has more often been runningbacks.