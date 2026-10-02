Ex-Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin Shines on Thursday Night Football

The Denver Broncos knew they had 1 tailback too many at the end of camp. Unfortunately, Jaleel McLaughlin became the odd man out.

McLaughlin’s unemployment lasted around 48 hours before the Cleveland Browns swooped him up, and all of America got a look at why the Broncos were so high on him at 1 point, with a thrilling 28-yard touchdown scamper against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

McLaughlin’s touchdown tied the score at 7-7 early in the 2nd quarter — part of 21 consecutive points scored by the Browns, who went into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

“Amazing TD run by Jaleel McLaughlin,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “Super pumped for him.”

“Heck of a touchdown run from Broncos old friend Jaleel McLaughlin,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on his official X account.

“JALEEL MCLAUGHLIN TIES THE GAME!” Kalshi Sports wrote on his official X account.

“Good for Jaleel McLaughlin,” NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote on X. “Kid can ball and spent too much time buried on the Denver depth chart.”

Browns Moved Quickly to Sign Jaleel McLaughlin

McLaughlin was released by the Broncos as part of their final roster cuts at the end of training camp and landed with the Browns within 48 hours.

“Browns have signed RB Jaleel McLaughlin to their practice squad,” Cleveland Browns reporter Tony Grossi wrote on X on September 1. “A 4-year vet released by Denver.”

“The Browns have signed former Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin after he was released on Sunday,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “McLaughlin has 1,093 rushing yards and 3 TDs, along with 59 catches for 263 yards and 4 TDs.”

McLaughlin Named NFL’s Top ‘Bargain Free Agent’

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put McLaughlin at the top of his list of the NFL’s top “bargain” free agent running backs 1 day after his release, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks identified as the top 2 possible destinations.