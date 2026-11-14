Broncos Rookie Predicted as NFL’s Top ‘Breakout Candidate’

The Denver Broncos are playing the long game with rookie running back Jonah Coleman — and it’s already starting to pay off as he’s taken over as the starter for J.K. Dobbins during their current five-game winning streak.

Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman put Coleman, a 2026 4th-round pick, at the top of his list of NFL “Breakout Candidates” for the second half of the season.

The Broncos are 7-2 and have a bye in Week 10 before returning to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

“Denver is 7-2 but ranks 29th in total offense and 27th in rushing, so the healthy return of Coleman from an ankle injury could really help,” Auman wrote. “He’s gotten an increase in touches over the last two weeks, logging 21 touches last week against the Panthers. The fourth-round rookie from Washington has more upside than either J.K. Dobbins (3.3 yards per carry) or RJ Harvey (3.6 yards per carry). As Denver chases the Chiefs, a consistent run game would help Bo Nix immensely.”

Coleman Led Comeback Win Over Chiefs in Week 8

Coleman stole the show in a 26-24 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8.

The Broncos rallied after trailing by 11 points in the fourth quarter, and Coleman led the way — the 2026 4th-round pick led the Broncos in both rushing (43 yards, 1 touchdown) and receiving (4 receptions for 63 yards).

Coleman was at his best in the fourth quarter, reeling off a 50-yard catch-and-run to set up his 5-yard touchdown run — what would prove to be the game-winning score.

“I believe the Broncos may have found their running back,” CBS Sports play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz said. “Jonah Coleman is a revelation.”

“Jonah Coleman needs to remain a Bronco as long as humanly possible,” Broncos fan Jeremy Nicolls wrote on X. “That guy is amazing!!!”

Broncos Backed Off Trade for Running Back

The Broncos were rumored to be one of the teams in the hunt for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor before the November 10 NFL trade deadline, but apparently realized they have enough in Coleman, Dobbins, and 2nd-year running back RJ Harvey to make it work.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the Broncos the top fit for Taylor, a 3-time Pro Bowler who appears to be part of the Colts’ stunning fire sale that saw a pair of NFL All-Pros, offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, traded as well.

“Teams I’ve talked to aren’t totally sold that Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite heavy interest — at least not yet,” Fowler wrote on October 28. “He is signed long term and would be a boon for next year’s coaching staff, whether it’s the current group or entirely new. But what Kenneth Walker III has done for Kansas City shows how a premier running back can put on new jersey colors and immediately reimagine a team’s season. And the tenor of Indy’s season is getting ugly, which affects all key players and could spark even more movement.”

Coleman Bounced Back From Ankle Injury

Coleman missed four games with a high ankle sprain but returned healthy in the last two games, and his performance against the Chiefs may have ended talks of trading for Taylor — it also settled the debate over whether he or veteran J.K. Dobbins should be the primary ball carrier.

Dobbins got the start against the Chiefs, but for the second game in a row, the Broncos turned to Coleman when they needed to win, and Coleman started in a 26-21 Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers.