Broncos HC Sean Payton Eyed 5-Time Pro Bowler After Major Decision

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is forward-thinking despite being among the older coaches in the NFL. The Broncos coach displayed that ambitious foresight in his attempts to lure former Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead to Denver.

Armstead entered the league as the No. 75 overall pick of the 2013 draft by Payton’s New Orleans Saints. He played nine seasons under Payton, earning three of his five Pro Bowls.

Payton reached out to Armsted following the veteran’s retirement announcement.

“He called me yesterday. He wants me to work with him – or for him – in whatever capacity. So we have to have another conversation. And I told him, ‘Sean, get off my phone.’ But that’s my guy,” Armstead told Adams on “Up & Adams” on April 9.

“We’ll see. He didn’t exactly tell me what he wanted me to do. But he called me yesterday.”

What a moment as Terron Armstead wrapped up a lengthy, sometimes-teary-eyed speech chronicling his journey and announcing his retirement from the NFL. https://t.co/HLvcuj3Nh8 pic.twitter.com/g0fD3UxSCe — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 6, 2025

Armstead, 33, has dealt with injuries throughout his career. However, he walks away from a 12-year career with $115.8 million in career earnings.

Payton might not have to work too hard to lure Armstead to the Broncos, though.

Terron Armstead Looking to Help Amid Broncos’ Interest

Armstead said retirement is still “settling in,” but added he plans to help other players in his post-playing days.

“I’m still trying to get used to the new normal. But it’s real. It’s here. I’m excited about it. I’m excited about my future, trying to figure out in what capacity I’ll be around the game. But I’m sure I won’t take my knowledge and experience and lock it away. I want to use it and share it with others.”

Armstead spoke candidly about how his injuries impacted his decision.

Play

Armstead played in 135 games in his career, starting 131 of them. He also played in 17 playoff games. Per DraftSharks, Armstead missed 30 games in his career due to injury. He was listed with four separate issues on the injury report and one point during the 2022 season.

Ironically, he could join a Broncos organization with a medical staff that Payton touted for keeping players healthy in 2024 after his playing career.

Broncos Could Create Role for Terron Armstead on Sean Payton’s Staff

The Broncos are set at tackle with Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. They also have multiple depth options in Alex Paczlewski, who started three games in 2024, Super Bowl champion Matt Peart, and 2024 undrafted free agent Frank Krum.

Former Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief is already on the Broncos’ coaching staff.

He received a promotion to offensive run game coordinator/assistant head coach amid other staff exits this offseason.

The Broncos hired NFL coaching veteran and ex-Colorado Buffaloes OL Chris Morgan as position coach. It is unclear what capacity Armstead would fill for Payton and the Broncos. Teams create roles often, just as the Broncos did with former senior personnel executive, David Shaw.

Shaw joined the Detroit Lions as passing game coordinator this offseason.

If Payton’s interest is genuine and not simply in jest, the Broncos should have no issue finding a position for Armstead within the organization in some capacity for next season if he is on board.