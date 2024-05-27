Broncos: Former NFL Tackles Leader Seen as Possible Drew Sanders Replacement

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial part of its defense with the injury to second-year linebacker Drew Sanders.

Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver reported on May 20 that Sanders tore his Achilles during the Broncos’ offseason program. While the Denver defense took a punch to the jaw, some promising replacement options are available.

Travis Wakeman from The Sporting News named veteran LB Kwon Alexander as a player who “still has something to offer.”

“Kwon Alexander has made sense as a fit in Denver several times in the past, but the team has never decided to pursue him. A fourth-round pick in 2015, he has played for five NFL teams including last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Wakeman wrote in his May 25 article before adding:

“Like Sanders, Alexander suffered a torn Achilles last November. That is the main reason he is still available. If he has recovered completely from that, he should be on a short list for teams looking for help.”

Alexander is pushing 30, yet has been productive throughout his nine-year NFL career. The LSU product led the league with 108 solo tackles in 2016, making his lone Pro Bowl appearance that season.

A Sean Payton connection exists since Alexander played under the coach with the New Orleans Saints from 2020-21.

Drew Sanders Has a Chance to Return in 2024

Sanders is expected to miss most of his sophomore campaign, but there is a chance he could return before the regular season ends. Payton floated the possibility to reporters during a recent press conference.

“A simple, like they all happen, kind of a jump,” Payton told local media on May 23. “Surgery was done. Fortunately, it was an early enough timeline that we’ll bring him back. I don’t want to say October, but the good news is the surgery was done. It was clean. There wasn’t anything complex about the injury, and it was just something unusual.”

An October return is ambitious, however, it is not entirely unrealistic. The NFL made rule changes this offseason to its injured reserve that could benefit Sanders.

Starting in 2024, teams can place two players on IR before roster cutdowns to 53 players with a chance to bump them to the active roster later in the season. Assuming Sanders regains his health around midseason, he could return to the field sooner than expected.

The 2023 third-rounder played in all 17 games last season, starting four. He finished with 24 combined tackles and recovered one fumble.

Broncos 2023 Breakout Star Named ‘Most Underrated Player’

Regardless of whether the Broncos get Sanders back from injury, the defense will be in good hands. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper broke out in 2023 and there is reason to believe his arrow will continue trending upward.

USA Today writer Doug Farrar named Cooper Denver’s “most underrated player” ahead of the 2024 campaign.

“It all kicked in last season, as Cooper set career highs in sacks (nine) and total pressures (55) on 421 pass-rushing snaps,” Farrar wrote on May 26. “Eventually, Cooper tends to prove that he should be playing more often than he is, and he does it against the best possible competition.”

Farrar highlighted a pass-rushing snap against Detroit Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell in Week 15 of last season to demonstrate Cooper’s progression.

If Cooper pushes his game to another level this upcoming season, then the Broncos might surprise in the AFC West chase.