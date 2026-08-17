Denver Broncos Announce Sudden Change for Fans at Training Camp

The Denver Broncos made a last-minute change for fans on Monday, August 17, closing their scheduled training camp practice to the public after weekend storms damaged the bleachers at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.

The team said the damage left the fan seating unsafe. The practice itself was not canceled, but spectators who planned to attend will not be permitted inside.

“Due to damage from this weekend’s storms, the bleachers for fans are unsafe and today’s #BroncosCamp practice is now CLOSED to the public,” the Broncos announced on X on August 17.

The development is particularly relevant for fans because Denver is nearing the end of its public training camp schedule. Monday was one of just three open practices remaining when the Broncos made the announcement.

Why Did the Denver Broncos Close Training Camp Practice?

The Broncos attributed the decision specifically to storm damage to the bleachers, rather than a change in the team’s football schedule.

That distinction matters. Denver can still hold its practice Monday, but the facility cannot safely accommodate the fans who were expected to watch from the temporary seating.

Those bleachers have played an especially important role at Broncos Park this summer.

When Denver announced its 2026 training camp schedule in June, the team said construction of its new training facility would limit capacity to approximately 1,000 fans per open practice. The Broncos designated temporary shaded bleacher seating on the north end of the practice fields as the fan-viewing area.

Denver scheduled 14 free practices open to the public between July 31 and August 19. Tickets were required despite being complimentary, and fans were limited to reserving seats for no more than two practices.

Damage to that designated seating area therefore left the Broncos without their planned safe viewing space for Monday’s crowd.

The team did not say in its announcement how extensive the damage was or whether repairs would be completed before the next scheduled public practice.

When Is the Next Broncos Training Camp Practice Open to Fans?

Fans who lost their opportunity to attend Monday still have two scheduled chances to see the Broncos before the public portion of training camp ends.

Denver’s official schedule lists practices for Tuesday, August 18, and Wednesday, August 19, both scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. MT. The Broncos note that training camp dates and times are subject to change.

The team also directed fans Monday to check for potential ticket availability for the remaining open practices.

That’s worth monitoring even though the Broncos’ training camp website currently lists complimentary tickets as sold out. Fans who can no longer attend are allowed to return their tickets, and the Broncos say those returned tickets are automatically placed back on Ticketmaster for another fan to claim.

That could give at least some of the fans shut out Monday another opportunity before camp closes to the public.

The Broncos have not announced in the provided update whether the damaged bleachers will affect Tuesday or Wednesday’s scheduled sessions. For now, both remain listed on the team’s official training camp schedule.