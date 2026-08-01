Sean Payton Sends Clear Message on Broncos Signing Taysom Hill

In news that probably isn’t much of a surprise to anyone, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton would, in fact, like to reunite former New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill in the near future.

“Broncos Coach Sean Payton told Cynthia Frelund and me today that the Broncos will explore bringing in free agent tight end Taysom Hill, who played for Payton with the Saints,” NFL Network’s Steve Wyche wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

Hill became a star under Payton’s guidance, playing 4 positions — quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Payton said he anticipated seeing Hill next weekend when former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with Payton set to give Brees’ introductory speech.

“We won’t be the only team to kick the tires,” Payton said. “He and I never really discussed, when I saw him in the offseason, football and his plans. Knowing that would eventually define itself … there’s a lot that goes into that. We know he’s healthy. The knee injury he had (in 2024) wasn’t just an ACL, it was a complete knee reconstruction. Typically, Year 2 after that injury is when the player is completely healthy.”

Broncos Have Chance to Reunite Payton & Hill

After years of speculation, there is finally a real opportunity to reunite Payton and Hill.

Hill announced on Wednesday that he wouldn’t be returning to the New Orleans Saints for a 10th season, opening the door to the quarterback/running back/wide receiver/tight end dubbed the “Human Swiss Army Knife” to re-team with Payton, who coached him on the Saints from 21017 to 2021.

In 2025, Hill became the 1st player in the Super Bowl era with 1,000 career rushing, passing, and receiving yards.

“Taysom Hill won’t be returning to the New Orleans Saints for a 10th season, he confirmed in a statement posted to social media Wednesday night,” ESPN’s Katherine Terrell wrote. “Hill did not say whether he intended to retire, leaving the door open to playing elsewhere this season.”

Through 9 seasons — all with the Saints — Hill has approximately $62.9 million in career earnings but would likely be available for a steal in 2026. Were the Broncos to make a move, it might look like a 1-year, $3 million offer, with another $1 million to $2 million in incentives.

The idea of Hill with the Broncos and back in Payton’s offense already had fans buzzing — for both good and bad.

“Dear Fantasy Gods, please don’t let Taysom Hill turn up at Broncos camp,” Draft Buddy’s Mike MacGregor wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“We already know Taysom Hill going to the Broncos,” Saints fan Jay Coleman wrote on X on Thursday.

Hill to Broncos Trade Rumors Rampant for Years

Essentially from the moment the Broncos hired Payton following the 2022 season, there have been rumors that he would eventually re-team with Hill.

It’s the reunion everyone wants — the grizzled old head coach and his former charge, back together, on a contender, with 1 last shot to win it all.

The Broncos are coming off a 14-3 regular season that ended with a home loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thought it was a real possibility for the Broncos to land Hill at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, suggesting he could have been had in exchange for a 2028 6th-round pick.

“Let’s reunite Hill with his biggest fan,” Barnwell wrote in October 2025. “Sean Payton’s Broncos have plenty of playmakers, but they could always stand to add another threat on short yardage and in the red zone. Evan Engram has been a disappointment so far (137 yards), and though the Broncos have occasionally gotten Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins involved in the passing game, there’s nobody in the league quite like Hill.”