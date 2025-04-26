Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Comes to Defense of Shedeur Sanders

Through 2 days of the 2025 NFL draft, one story has taken over the entire conversation, and that’s the epic free fall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders, projected as high as the No. 3 overall pick, found himself without a team after 3 rounds and heads into the final day of the draft on April 26 wondering if he’ll even be selected.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was one of the few who came to Sanders’ defense following his epic slide, sending a warning to teams who have passed on the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

“I think we all are surprised, and yet the talent — holy cow, if you’re a team that needs a quarterback,” Payton told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold following the end of the third round. ” … He’s going to, like there’ll be this chip on his shoulder, and beware because this guy is going to play in this league.”

Sanders watched as 5 quarterbacks were selected in the first 3 rounds of the draft, and the reality now is whatever team drafts Sanders does so with the intention of bringing him in as a backup to an incumbent starter.

“It’s disgusting, I don’t know what else to say about it,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said about Sanders going undrafted through the first 3 rounds. ” … There’s quarterbacks coming off the board who aren’t even close to what he is. I don’t get it.”

Payton, Broncos Found Franchise QB in 2024 Draft

The Broncos found their franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected Oregon’s Bo Nix at No. 12 overall — the last of a record six quarterbacks taken in the first round.

Nix was a sensation as a rookie working under Payton, leading the Broncos to a 10-7 record and into the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Not that it was all smooth sailing for Nix, who famously butted heads with Payton early in the season.

“There’s still a little bit of Ferris Bueller in (Nix) that we got to get rid of,” Payton after a 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on October 6.. “I’m talking about Bo, and I love him to death. Sometimes it’s my love language … did you watch the movie? Have you ever seen it?”

While the Broncos lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round, Nix threw for 3,775 yards 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go with 430 rushing yards and a team-high 4 rushing touchdowns. He was also named a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Damning Pre-Draft Report Likely Hurt Sanders

While it’s not clear exactly why teams have stayed away from Sanders en masse, one damning report leading up to the draft seems to be part of the equation.

“(Sanders) was worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life,” an anonymous NFL assistant told NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero on April 22. “He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. … But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

“It didn’t go great in our interview,” an anonymous AFC executive told Pelissero. “He wants to dictate what he’s going to do and what’s best for him. He makes you feel small.”