Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton Breaks Silence on Controversial NFL Trade

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has finally broken his silence on a controversial NFL trade deadline deal that fell apart, sparking accusations from a rival head coach.

During his Monday, November 16, media availability, Payton addressed the Broncos’ failed attempt to acquire Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, a deal that collapsed after Denver raised concerns during the player’s physical.

It was Payton’s first opportunity to publicly respond to Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who accused the Broncos of exploiting a loophole in the NFL’s trade process.

Payton rejected that characterization, while also making it clear that Denver’s opinion of Henley hasn’t changed.

Sean Payton Responds to Controversial Broncos Trade

The Broncos initially agreed to acquire Henley in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection. The deal was announced on November 10, pending a physical.

But Denver discovered a medical concern, and the teams were unable to agree on revised compensation. The trade was officially called off the following day.

When Payton returned to the microphone Monday, he was asked what had changed regarding the deal.

“Nothing changed,” Payton said, according to Denver Sports. “It was already stated. Everything was pretty clearly spelled out. I’m not going to get into the specifics.”

The Broncos coach then offered a notable assessment of the linebacker they nearly acquired.

“He’s a prospect we thought — and still do — very highly of,” Payton said. “It just didn’t work out, and it’s not uncommon with trades.”

Those comments are particularly interesting considering the circumstances surrounding the failed transaction.

According to The Associated Press, Denver identified a medical concern during Henley’s physical that differed from information the Chargers had provided. After consulting medical personnel, the Broncos sought to renegotiate the compensation.

Harbaugh saw the situation differently.

“The Broncos based a pass/fail on a medical grade based on whether we would take less compensation,” Harbaugh said, according to the Chargers’ official website. “And we wouldn’t, and we didn’t.”

Harbaugh argued that the process created a bad precedent and called for the NFL to examine the alleged loophole.

Payton directly disputed that allegation Monday.

“There’s no loophole,” Payton said. “It just is part of the trade process, every step of the way.”

The response represents Denver’s most direct public pushback against Harbaugh’s criticism since the trade fell apart.

Broncos Could Still Have Interest in Daiyan Henley

Despite the dispute, Payton’s comments suggest the failed trade hasn’t necessarily changed how Denver evaluates Henley as a player.

That distinction matters because Henley is approaching free agency.

The 26-year-old linebacker is playing the final season of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2027.

According to Heavy’s previous reporting, both Denver and Los Angeles could pursue Henley once he reaches the open market.

There is no indication that Payton’s latest comments represent a renewed commitment to sign him. Still, his insistence that the Broncos continue to think highly of Henley is noteworthy given how publicly the original deal unraveled.

Henley would have provided valuable experience to Denver’s inside linebacker rotation, which is led by Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

The Chargers linebacker has recorded more than 100 tackles in each of the previous two seasons, including a career-high 147 in 2024, according to the Broncos’ original trade announcement.

For now, Denver keeps the two draft picks it originally agreed to surrender and moves forward without the defensive reinforcement.

That leaves Payton and the Broncos with two unresolved questions: whether their linebacker depth will hold up through the rest of the season, and whether the organization will revisit its interest in Henley when free agency arrives.

Payton didn’t promise a reunion Monday. But he certainly didn’t rule one out, either.