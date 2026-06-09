Broncos Pushed to ‘Upgrade’ at Backup QB With Possible Cap Casualty

The Denver Broncos finally got to see what they really have in backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham when they trotted him out to start the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

The answer after a 10-7 home loss? Not much. Not much at all.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks the Broncos might be the best landing spot for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who seems like he’s on the way to becoming a salary cap casualty this offseason.

The Steelers head into training camp with 4 quarterbacks — starter Aaron Rodgers, Rudolph, 2025 6th round pick Will Howard, and 2026 3rd round pick Drew Allar.

“Rudolph is entering the final season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract, making him affordable by quarterback standards,” Kay wrote on June 9. “Pittsburgh may value youth and roster flexibility more, however, meaning Rudolph could be expendable. Should that happen, the Denver Broncos would be a logical landing spot. The Broncos need an upgrade to Jarrett Stidham in the wake of last year’s AFC Championship Game calamity, and Rudolph fits the bill as the ideal QB2 behind Bo Nix.”

Steelers Might Find Value for Rudolph in Trade

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put Rudolph on his list of the NFL’s top trade candidates with 2 months before the start of training camp.

“Pittsburgh finally addressed its overarching quarterback saga by re-signing Aaron Rodgers, but it now has another quandary to sort out with its remaining options,” Locker wrote on May 21. “Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh last season to operate as Rodgers’ backup. Despite the four-time MVP suffering a wrist injury that caused him to miss time, Rudolph didn’t fully capitalize. The former third-round pick garnered only a 50.5 PFF passing grade, tossing three turnover-worthy plays with zero big-time throws in his only start against the Bears. At the same time, Rudolph is a seasoned backup who can enter a game and at least be a manager. After the Steelers selected Drew Allar in the third round, it leaves the team with Rodgers, Allar, Rudolph and Will Howard in its quarterback room. It seems unlikely that all four will be retained, and Mike McCarthy very well may opt for a youth movement behind Rodgers.”

Broncos Have Uncertainty With Bo Nix’s Injury

The news on Nix’s surgically repaired ankle never seems to get any better.

Originally thought to be out 4-6 weeks following surgery in late January, NFL insider James Palmer reported during a Tuesday appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” that the 2024 1st round pick won’t even be cleared as a full participant in team activities until July following a surprise follow-up surgery on the ankle in April.

“This was a big talking point in Denver because everybody was going ‘He’s ahead of schedule’ from (owner) Greg Penner to (head coach) Sean Payton to (general manager) George Paton,” Palmer said. “Everything is perfectly fine. Easy procedure … and then he has a 2nd procedure, and it slides him back a little bit. But he’ll be on the field in June, and he’ll be full-go in July, so when training camp starts, he should be right there.”