Broncos Sign ‘Intriguing’ 6-foot-3, 247-Pound Edge Rusher

The Denver Broncos are doing the things great teams do — they never let the competition let up and never let anyone on the roster get comfortable.

“The Broncos are making an intriguing add to their OLB room, signing former UFL standout Ron Stone Jr.,” sources say,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on X on Tuesday. “Played at Washington State, UDFA in 2024 and then the past two seasons in the UFL.”

Stone, 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, is the son of 2-time Super Bowl champion, 2-time NFL All-Pro, and 3-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Ron Stone Sr.

“Source confirms Broncos have signed OLB Ron Stone Jr. (wearing No 53),” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Stone had some time with Raiders two years ago. Also with UFL.”

“Broncos are signing OLB Ron Stone Jr out of the UFL, per source,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He was a UDFA out of Washington State in 2024 where he racked up 16 career sacks. He spent the last two years in the UFL.”

Stone Made Final Cuts With Raiders in 2024

Stone signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after going undrafted in 2024 and wasn’t cut loose until their final roster cuts right before the regular season.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Stone correctly projected as a priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Stand-up rush linebacker prospect and team captain who comes from NFL bloodline,” Zierlein wrote. “Stone ran decently and displayed good-lower body explosion at his pro day, but on tape, his movement can be too gradual and not sudden enough. He plays hard and gives good effort against much bigger blockers, but he is overwhelmed by size and brute force as a run defender. Stone lacks burst and bend to threaten at the top of the rush and doesn’t have enough go-to moves and counters to beat NFL tackles.”

Stone spent the last 2 seasons with the UFL’s Columbus Aviators, including leading them with 5.5 sacks in 10 games in 2026.

.. And Yet Another Family Connection to NFL

Stone is also the older brother of former University of Oregon volleyball star Ronnika Stone — now Ronnika Love — who is the wife of Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love.

Stone’s father, Ron Stone Sr., is a sort of Paul Bunyan-esque figure in NFL circles.

The now 55-year-old Stone was a 6-foot-5, 325-pound edge rusher who played 12 NFL seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders. He won his 2 Super Bowls with the Cowboys in the mid-1990s — 1st as a rookie following the 1993 season then again in 1995.