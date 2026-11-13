Broncos Urged to Sign Veteran All-Pro After Trade Debacle

The Denver Broncos have found themselves in an unexpected firestorm this week after a trade for Los Angeles Chargers inside linebacker Daiyan Henley fell apart and, depending on who you ask, was the result of slightly underhanded behavior on the Broncos’ part.
While all of that stink will clear after a few news cycles, what won’t clear up is the fact that the trade for Henley added a new dimension to Denver’s defense that was previously missing — depth — and the thought of having more of that at a position as thin as inside linebacker was tantalizing.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton has former Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner listed as his No. 1 overall “bargain” free agent still available and, while Wagner doesn’t have the same skill set as Henley, should be the player the Broncos target for the stretch run after the deal for Henley fell apart.
“Even at 36, Bobby Wagner is a premier talent who also brings invaluable intangibles to a locker room,” Moton wrote on November 12. “The 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro is a proven field general who’s recorded at least 104 tackles in every season of his 14-year career. He’s also been an iron man in recent years, suiting up for all 17 games between 2022 and 2025. Last season, Wagner manned the middle of the Washington Commanders defense, recording 162 tackles (eight for loss), 4.5 sacks, 11 pressures, four pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing an 89 passer rating in coverage. Although Wager isn’t an elite cover defender, he can still play on all three downs as a defensive centerpiece. Any team that needs someone to solidify its front seven should consider reaching out to his agent.”
Broncos Have Solid Inside LBs But No Depth
The biggest problem for the Broncos at inside linebacker isn’t the starters — Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad have been solid — it’s that there’s no depth.
Singleton, somehow, seems on pace to finally earn some actual postseason recognition from the NFL at 32 years old — he leads the NFL with 107 tackles through 9 games and ranks second with 51 solo tackles. That means Singleton still has a shot at breaking Hardy Nickerson’s single-season tackles record of 214 in 1993 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If Singleton and Strnad were to go down, however, the Broncos would be in trouble — with Karene Reid and Jordan Turner as the only available fill-ins.
Bobby Wagner 1 of NFL’s Greatest LBs of All Time
With 162 tackles in 2025, Wagner became just the third player in NFL history to cross 2,000 career tackles and 15th to cross 1,000 career solo tackles.
Former Commanders linebacker London Fletcher (2,039) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis (2,059) are the other 2 players with 2,000 career tackles.
“Bobby Wagner told reporters he has ‘not thought about anything beyond today’ when asked about his playing future,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on X.
Wagner played in 2025 on a 1-year, $9 million contract.
Wagner needs just 60 tackles to break Lewis’ career record — something he could still do in a Broncos uniform if they sign him soon.
Broncos Urged to Sign Veteran All-Pro After Trade Debacle