Broncos Urged to Sign Veteran OT From AFC South to Active Roster

The Denver Broncos will need all hands on deck if they want to continue winning games at their current clip — they won their third consecutive game and improved to 3-2 on the season with a 34-18 win over their AFC West Division foe Las Vegas Raiders on October 6.

One key to that continued success will be protecting rookie quarterback Bo Nix and making sure a revitalized running game continues to chug along. That’s going to be hard to do with recent injuries to the offensive line, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the team should sign veteran offensive tackle Blake Hance off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and add him to the active roster to address some of those issues.

“The Broncos got the win (against the Raiders), but the offensive line took a beating in the process,” Ballentine wrote. “Alex Palczewski, who was stepping in for Mike McGlinchey who is on injured reserve already, left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Center Luke Wattenberg also left the game, leaving the Broncos even thinner up front than they were when the game started.