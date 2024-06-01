Pro Bowl S Justin Simmons Breaks Silence on Exit From Broncos, Free Agency

The Denver Broncos cut two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons on March 7.

Approaching three months in free agency despite the four-day head start, Simmons remains out of the Broncos’ plans. That is not slowing the veteran down, though, as he expressed to 9News’ Mike Klis.

“Man, God is so good,’’ Simmons told Klis on June 1. “I’m so thankful for this time and his faithfulness in terms of slowing me down and not taking things for granted. So this offseason has been such a blessing. I’ve had a tremendous opportunity to – in my eyes, in my opinion – to regain some lost moments. In the offseason, I’m hanging out with my family, and I’ve gotten to go to my daughter’s dance recitals. And I’ve gotten to see them grow and I got to be home a lot more all while training and staying ready so I don’t have to get ready.”

Justin Simmons at 5th annual (and likely last) March of Peace he helps organize with teenagers Ray Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee. Simmons talked about his offseason without Broncos. #9sports pic.twitter.com/OSyYukz0Si — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) June 1, 2024

The Broncos cut Simmons in the final year of a four-year, $61 million contract. He was set to count $18.5 million against the cap in 2024.

They saved $14.5 million with the move.

“When one door closes and another one will open, and that’ll open at some point here in the future,” Simmons said. “But just trying to stay faithful and patient and trusting in the Lord’s plan for my family and I’s next step, whatever that may be.’’

Justin Simmons Performed at High Level for Broncos

The Broncos drafted Simmons, 30, in the third round of the 2016 draft. He recorded 70 total tackles with eight interceptions and another eight passes deflected.

Simmons also forced two fumbles, recovered one, and added 1.0 sacks.

There was speculation about a potential reunion with former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, with former Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster speaking out against such a move.

“Justin Simmons is a name you know and a name you think you can trust. But here’s the thing about Justin Simmons, he’s about to be 30, or he’s already in his 30s” Foster said on the “Ramon Foster Steelers Show” in March. “How long do you want a guy like Simmons? One or two years, or three? You’re probably only gonna get him for two, max.”

There has also been an outside push for the Philadelphia Eagles to scoop up the veteran, who is just one season removed from tying for the league lead with six interceptions.

It seems Simmons will not be next season is playing for the Broncos.

“Never say never until Simmons signs elsewhere, but it seems very unlikely and has from the time he was released back in March,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on May 14. “There wasn’t any talk of, ‘well maybe if.’ The team put out a long goodbye statement. Now they’ve dished out No. 31 to [Kris] Abrams-Draine.”

Justin Simmons Tips Cap to Broncos Interceptions Leader

Simmons ranks seventh in franchise history with 40 interceptions. The Broncos’ all-time leader in interceptions is Steve Foley, who began his career at corner but moved to safety nearly halfway through his career.

Foley and former All-Pro and Pro Bowl tight end Riley Odoms were elected to the Broncos Ring of Fame.

Simmons sent his congratulations to the Broncos legends.

“Congratulations to Riley and Steve!” Simmons posted on X on May 30. “I had a conversation with Steve and have always looked up to him since! Incredible man and player. Both more than deserving!”