Broncos’ Alex Singleton, Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Facing Punishment After ‘MNF’

The Denver Broncos suffered a humbling defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs and the situation could get even worse for linebacker Alex Singleton. Singleton, a team captain and starting middle linebacker, could hear from the NFL after committing an infraction that can trigger a fine from the NFL.

He is not alone, either.

It was a sloppy game all around for the Broncos, and Singleton’s foul appeared to be the culmination of that.

“Frustration starting to boil over for the #Broncos,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X when the play ocurred. “Yet another play that ruptured due to bad tackling and then Alex Singleton draws a personal foul at the end of it.”

During the fourth quarter, Chiefs running back Emmitt Johnson broke a 25 yard run.

Singleton had an opportunity to get him down for a much shorter gain but missed the tackle–one of several for the Broncos on the night.

Instead, he picked up an unnecessary roughness call, which is one of the many fineable offenses in the NFL. The rule includes many layers but there is one section in particular that applies directly to what Singleton did.

NFL Rules Clear About Unnecessary Roughness

“Defensive players must make an effort to avoid contact,” the NFL’s public-facing rulebook states, noting that that includes “running, diving into, or throwing the body against or on any player on the ground either before or after the ball is dead.”

Fines for what Singleton did–which likely falls under the header of “late hit” can reach $17,911.

Rate the Refs posted, “Singleton was so upset that he got stiff armed he committed a personal foul after the huge chunk play from the Chiefs.”

That is for second offenses, though. First offenses can reach $11,941. At any rate, Singleton’s infraction will at least draw additional scrutiny from the league. It does not help his case that the league has again put additional emphasis on player health and safety.

Singleton, who led the team with 5 tackles, said they will look internally after this loss.

He also expressed confidence that their tackling issues from the contest will not carry over into Week 2, when the Broncos will host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Facing Punishment From NFL

Singleton is not the only player who could hear from the league, but he is the only one from the Broncos who had a potential fine-inducing penalty called against him. Two Chiefs players–wide receiver Cyrus Allen and offensive lineman Trey Smith–both drew flags for such infractions.

Only Smith’s could warrant a fine, though.

During the fourth quarter, officials flagged Chiefs Super Bowl champion and offensive lineman Trey Smith for a chop block.

It occurred on a running play, when Smith slipped and became the tabletop as Chiefs center Creed Humphrey pushed Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach over his teammate’s back, pushing Kansas City back.

The Broncos eventually forced a punt on that possession.

In addition to the 15-yard in-game penalty–that did not help the Broncos much–fines for illegal chop blocks can reach $12, 537 (first) and $18,507 (second).

It is important to note that the NFL levies fines at its own discretion, which leaves players subject to being docked for calls that were not made in-game. It also means that Singleton and Smith could avoid penalties altogether.

That would be good news for the Broncos and Chiefs starters.