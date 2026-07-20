Broncos Star Singled Out as Having ‘Most on the Line’ in Contract Year

The Denver Broncos enter the season as clear-cut Super Bowl contenders — meaning they collectively have a lot on the line.

Like any high-profile NFL team, that means many, many individuals have a lot at stake personally, as well.

Perhaps no one more than cornerback Riley Moss, who has shined in the unenviable and ultra-challenging task of playing opposite perennial All-Pro and 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II at the other cornerback spot the last 2 seasons.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider singled out Moss as the player on the Broncos with the “most on the line” in 2026 thanks to the huge money he’ll be playing for — either with a contract extension or a massive payday in free agency

“The easy answer here would be to say Bo Nix, the third-year quarterback who could position himself as a slam-dunk candidate for a mammoth contract extension if he puts together another strong season,” Kosmider wrote on July 20. “But Moss is the more intriguing answer to this question. The 2023 third-round pick and starter for the Broncos the past two seasons is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is a reliable presence for the Broncos in an unenviable outside role opposite Pat Surtain II, one that invites constant targets. If Moss can clean up some of the penalty issues that have plagued him the past two seasons, he could be looking at a major payday — be it in the form of an in-season extension from the Broncos or during free agency next spring.”

Riley Moss Headed for Possible $55 Million Contract

In May, the DNVR Denver Broncos Podcast predicted Moss would land a 3-year, $55 million contract extension at some point this season — a number that could go up $5 million to $10 million if he’s allowed to become a free agent.

From DNVR: “For Riley, the projection is 3 years, $55 million … that’s probably about the ceiling right now. He’s certainly not getting $20 million per year. Even $18 million is a little too close to that, so we’re erring on the high side. If these guys hit the open market next year, they’re getting this kind of money. You do get a little bit of a discount when you sign them early, so there’s no reason it wouldn’t happen here.”

While Moss can be counted on to do everything in his power to make sure he plays at the level that’s even put him into this space, not everything about his future is in his control.

The Broncos drafted cornerback Jahdae Barron in the 1st round (No. 20 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft with the hopes he could eventually occupy Moss’ current role, which he seemed ill-prepared for as a rookie.

If Barron shows he can make that leap in Year 2, the Broncos are much more likely to pay slot cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and put Barron in place of Moss on the outside, because McMillian is looking at a considerably less pricey extension.

Riley Moss Scored Big Payday Following 2025 Season

Moss was one of the NFL’s top earners in the league’s annual performance-based incentives program following the 2025 season — the bonus system the league uses to pay players with low salaries who play high snap counts.

Moss scored a $1.136 million bonus after starting all 17 games in 2025. It ranked Moss No. 12 among all NFL players who received bonuses, with Chicago Bears cornerback Nahson Wright coming in 1st with a $1.441 million bonus.

Moss is headed into the final season of the 4-year, $5.4 million rookie contract he signed after he was a 3rd-round pick (No. 83 overall) in the 2023 NFL draft.

That contract paid him approximately $1.2 million in 2025 — meaning his bonus almost doubled his annual salary.