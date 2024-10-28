Broncos Urged to Sign $15 Million Replacement for Bo Nix’s College Teammate

The Denver Broncos are two games over .500 at 5-3. The trade deadline is just over one week away. But a move on the fringes in free agency may be more prudent than disrupting the chemistry in the locker room with a significant addition or subtraction.

They could find an upgrade for one of their starters, even at this late stage of the process.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes former Pittsburgh Steelers starting center Mason Cole would be a savvy addition for the Broncos.

“The Broncos came into the season with a question mark at center,” Ballentine wrote on October 28. “Lloyd Cushenberry left in free agency and Denver didn’t do much to replace him. Luke Wattenberg got a chance but had plenty of struggles and is now on injured reserve with an ankle issue. Alex Forsyth has taken over and been alright, but the Broncos might want to look to the free-agent market to find someone else.”

“Mason Cole isn’t the best option, but he did start every game at center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and 2023,” Ballentine wrote. “Bringing him on to see what kind of shape he’s in and whether he might be an upgrade is worthwhile.”

Mason Cole an Experienced Option for Banged-Up Broncos in Free Agency

Cole, 28, was a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. The Cardinals traded him to the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He spent one season with the Vikings before signing a $15.7 million contract with the Steelers in free agency in 2022.

The Steelers terminated his contract in February and he has remained in free agency since.

He started all 34 regular season games for the Steelers in 2022 and 2023. Cole has started 73 of his 94 career games.

With $15.8 million in career earnings, and opportunities seemingly few and far between, perhaps the Broncos can tempt Cole to sign with them in free agency with the promise of an opportunity to usurp Forsyth as the starting pivot.

The Broncos have $5 million in cap space as of October 28 to work with, per Spotrac.

They could always create more with contract extensions – left tackle Garett Bolles and edge rusher Jonathon Cooper are two viable candidates – if need be.

Bo Nix’s College Teammate Serving as Broncos’ Fill-In Starter

Forsyth was a seventh-round pick in 2023. He did not see a snap on offense or special teams as a rookie. He is starting because usual first-string center Luke Wattenberg is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Nix’s college teammate at Oregon, Forsyth has earned the sixth-best overall grade among Broncos offensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

Forsyth’s 65.5 grade is notably better than all but two of Cole’s six pro seasons.

Wattenberg’s 58.0 mark in 2024 is better than all but three of Cole’s seasons. That could signal that the Broncos are better off letting their incumbent group of players build chemistry. That is imperative for offensive lines.

The Broncos’ next three games – at the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens before hosting the Atlanta Falcons – could be very telling.

It would also take the Broncos beyond the trade deadline which could make Cole a viable flier.