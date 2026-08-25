Steelers Cut Former Broncos Wide Receiver Loose in Roster Shake-Up

The Denver Broncos had Joaquin Davis in their building and ultimately passed. Now, it appears another team has seen what the Broncos did, though it might not be the final word in an NFL career that is only just beginning.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver was involved in a very Broncos-related series of transactions.

“We have signed DB Brandon Hill to a one-year contract & released WR Joaquin Davis,” the Pittsburgh Steelers announced in a post on X on August 25.

Davis is a second-year former undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central who has bounced around a bit already. He possesses tantalizing traits that should continue to garner him looks as he seeks a new home in the league.

Former Broncos Find Joaquin Davis Back on Free Agent Market

Davis has now been with the Broncos, Steelers, and the Minnesota Vikings in just one-plus NFL seasons. However, he has the raw talent to pop up on multiple teams’ radars as long as he can stay healthy.

“Height, length and speed are all check marks in Davis’ favor,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in 2025. “His rare blend of length, elite speed and foot quickness will be enticing to a team late in the draft or as a priority free agent. He’s still very unrefined as a route-runner and needs to improve his play strength and catch consistency. While there are issues to work through, his ability to separate and stretch the field creates an intriguing ceiling.”

Despite that, Davis has had trouble sticking and now finds himself searching for work once again.

Notably, Hill spent 10 days with the Broncos in May before Denver released him.

This story will be updated.