Former Broncos QB Turns Heads With ‘Ridiculous’ Act Amid Uncertain Future

The Denver Broncos will get to enjoy the holidays with their families while former starting quarterback Russell Wilson continues his push for the playoffs.

Willson and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. Before that though, Wilson played the role of Santa Claus, handing out gifts to some of his Steelers teammates.

The total value of the gifts was well over $140,000.

“Russell Wilson with a ridiculous holiday gift package to his entire offensive line!” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz posted on X on December 24.

“Russ gifted his 14 O-Linemen with this: A $10,000 Airbnb gift card that can be used anywhere around the globe, a Louis Vuitton duffel bag in the iconic Steelers colors, custom-made Steelers Good Man Brand shoes (Russ’s premium men’s clothing brand), [and] a bottle of his wife Ciara’s TenToOne Rum.”

Notably, Wilson is playing on a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers.

However, the Broncos are also paying Wilson $37 million this season. They took a $85 million dead cap hit after they cut him before he began his five-year, $245 million contract.

Russell Wilson Set for Big Pay After Broncos’ Historic Roster Move

Wilson and Broncos head coach Sean Payton failed to mesh, resulting in a costly decision for the organization.

“The $53 million for 2024, which includes Wilson’s fully guaranteed $39 million 2024 base salary from the five-year, $245 million contract extension he signed in August 2022, is an NFL record of dead money related an individual player in one league year,” CBS Sports’ Joel Corry wrote on December 4. “The other $32 million is a 2025 salary cap charge for the Broncos because of the post-June 1 designation.”

After going 11-19 in his Broncos tenure, Wilson has guided the Steelers to a 6-3 record. They have a clear path to the postseason with two weeks to go in the regular season. He could be in for another big contract after the season.

“The one-year, $1.2 million deal Wilson signed with the Steelers (while still collecting $37.8 million from Denver on his previous deal) ranks as the biggest bargain in the league this season,” The Athletic’s Mike Sando wrote on December 5.

“Wilson’s passing production in six starts projects to 4,706 yards with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions over a 17-game schedule. The final five games deliver some difficult defenses, but with the Steelers all but assured a playoff berth, Wilson has a great opportunity to make Pittsburgh his longer-term home.”

Russell Wilson Gets Bad News on Steelers Future

Wilson has enjoyed a resurgent season. But the Steelers will likely keep their options open and explore the quarterback market this coming offseason.

“Teams expected to be in the quarterback market this offseason include the Steelers, Jets, Giants, Raiders, Saints, Browns and Titans,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on December 21. “As usual, there aren’t enough quarterbacks for everyone.”

That could mean Wilson ends up back with the Steelers.

The only other quarterback on the roster is Justin Fields, who is also a free agent after the season. Wilson almost certainly would like more assurance heading into the offseason.

Fortunately for the Broncos, they have sorted out their quarterback situation, replacing Wilson with rookie first-round pick Bo Nix. That has allowed them to push for the postseason despite carrying the nine-time Pro Bowler’s exorbitant cap charge.