Broncos’ Veteran Backup QB Speaks on Role as Trade Deadline Approaches

The Denver Broncos held a three-way battle in training camp to determine their Week 1 starting quarterback with Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson all contending.

The rookie first-round pick, Nix, won the job, leaving a pair of veterans to back him up. The Broncos acquired former New York Jets first-round pick, Wilson, before drafting Nix, though he operated as QB3 for much of the process.

Stidham, the incumbent, began as the starter but settled in as QB2.

For Stidham, 28, it is the “same routing, same schedule” as he tries to stay ready, just like his first few seasons when he backed up Super Bowl champions Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

“I wouldn’t say it’s drastically different,’’ Stidham said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on October 12. “I would say Bo, Zach [Wilson, the Broncos’ No. 3 QB] and I probably spend more time together. Just going over things, or ‘Hey, how do you guys see this?’ or, ‘What do think here?’

“Where in the past those veteran guys had been in the league a long time so they all had their own routine they would stick to.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has touted what Stidham can do in the past.

Stidham started the Broncos’ final two games of the 2023 regular season, going 1-1 while completing 60.6% of his passes for 496 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. However, he was QB1 in name only during the preseason.

Jarrett Stidham Fell Out of Broncos’ QB Battle Early

Wilson led the way with 106 snaps, 55 pass plays and 51 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus. Nix was the most efficient of the trio, completing 76.7% of his passes for 211 yards and 2 scores through the air.

Stidham saw the fewest snaps (44), passing plays (27), and dropbacks (24) in the group.

Stidham is also the oldest player in the QB room. He could be a candidate for a trade deadline deal to help make room under the salary cap if the Broncos want to make a splash trade.

Stidham is in Year 2 of a two-year, $10 million contract. The Broncos can clear $65 million of his $7 million cap hit in 2024 by cutting him and $6 million if they trade him before the November 5 deadline.

That is if the Broncos chose to pursue such a deal.

In an article published on October 10, The Denver Post’s Troy Renck suggested trading Stidham as a way to make the money work in a potential trade for Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins.

Jarrett Stidham Gives Honest Take on Bo Nix

Nix has had an inconsistent season, completing 19 of his 21 passing attempts that travel fewer than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage but going 4-for-9 on throws 10 yards down the field or longer, per PFF.

But Stidham still sees the upside in the rookie, calling what he’s shown “super impressive.”

“He’s been awesome,” Stidham said, per Klis. “He’s obviously still learning a lot, but he’s been super impressive. I’ve just been trying to help him as much as possible. He’s bright, super smart. Works his butt off. We’re in here early every morning, stay late at night trying to get things done. But, yeah, Bo, how he’s playing doesn’t surprise me one bit. He’s doing a great job.”

Entering Week 6, Nix has completed 61.8% of his passes for 866 yards with 3 passing touchdowns and 4 picks. Perhaps most importantly, the Broncos have won three straight.