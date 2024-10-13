Former Super Bowl Champion, 3-Time NFL All-Pro Officially Retires With Broncos

The Denver Broncos and their fans have always considered former cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as one of their own, even if he didn’t finish his career with the franchise he spent almost a decade with.

On October 13, the 3-time NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion will officially come back to the place his career started to be honored during a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers after signing a ceremonial, 1-day contract to retire with the Broncos.

“We had a talk, my wife and I and the Broncos about retiring a Bronco and everything came together,” Harris told Denver’s 9NEWS on October 12. “I felt like it would be a great way to close the chapter. We started out great and we ended great.”

Harris officially retired following the 2023 season after a team failed to sign him — he last played for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Going From Undrafted to NFL’s All-Decade Team

Harris’ path to stardom was one of the most unlikely in franchise history.

Harris played opposite another future NFL All-Pro in college with Aqib Talib at the University of Kansas, but where Talib was a first-round pick, Harris made the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on a $2,000 guaranteed contract in 2011.

Checking in at just 5-foot-9 and 194 pounds, Harris made the PFWAA NFL All-Rookie Team before becoming a full-time starter for the Broncos for the next 8 seasons.

Harris was one of the NFL’s dominant cornerbacks through the 2010s, earning NFL All-Pro honors from 2014 to 2016 and earning 4 Pro Bowl selections.

The apex of Harris’ career came in 2015 when he part of a Super Bowl champion team built on defense — both Harris and Denver edge rusher Von Miller would eventually be named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Talib and Harris eventually reteamed on the Broncos from 2014 to 2017.

Harris finished his career with 172 games and 22 interceptions, including 4 returned for touchdowns. Harris also played 2 seasons with the Chargers in 2020 and 2021.

Broncos Have Two Elite Cornerbacks Once Again

Just like they did when Harris and Talib played opposite each other, the Broncos appear to have two elite cornerbacks once again in 2024.

On one side is Patrick Surtain II, arguably the NFL’s best cornerback and the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after he signed a 4-year, $96 million contract extension in September 2024.

Surtain has been the leader in 2024 on one of the NFL’s best defenses and is coming off one of the best games of his career with 2 interceptions in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, including a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

On the other side, second-year cornerback Riley Moss has already shown he can play at an elite level after becoming a full-time starter for the first time.

Sports Illustrated’s Chad Evans called Moss “one of the NFL’s best young cornerbacks” after the Broncos won their third consecutive game on October 6 with a 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders as Moss recorded his first career interception.

Through his first 5 starts, Moss leads Denver with 33 tackles to go with 1 interception, 4 pass deflections and 1 tackle for loss in the win over the Raiders.