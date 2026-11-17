Nearly 11 years after helping the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50, two members of that championship team are getting back together for an entirely different kind of performance.

Former Broncos tight end Vernon Davis and defensive back Omar Bolden are reuniting onscreen in “Artifice,” a psychological drama short film scheduled to premiere December 22 on Amazon Prime Video, according to a film announcement.

Davis, who also served as an executive producer, plays an illusionist in the film, while Bolden portrays the estranged brother of a businessman whose ambitious redevelopment plans threaten an established arts community.

It’s an unlikely reunion for two former teammates who helped Denver claim its third Super Bowl championship during the 2015 season.

Watch the official “Artifice” trailer here.

Vernon Davis, Omar Bolden Reunite After Broncos Super Bowl 50 Victory

Davis and Bolden were teammates for only a portion of one NFL season, but that season ended with a championship.

Denver acquired Davis from the San Francisco 49ers in November 2015, adding the former Pro Bowl tight end to an offense led by Peyton Manning.

Davis appeared in nine regular-season games for Denver, recording 20 receptions for 201 yards. His offensive role was limited, but he remained with the Broncos throughout their championship run.

Bolden, meanwhile, spent four seasons in Denver after the Broncos selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft.

He became a contributor on special teams and was Denver’s leading return specialist during the 2015 regular season. However, a knee injury suffered during the Broncos’ divisional-round playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers ended his season prematurely.

According to the Broncos’ official announcement, Bolden was placed on injured reserve on January 19, 2016, preventing him from playing in Super Bowl 50.

Denver went on to defeat the Carolina Panthers 24-10, with both players earning championship recognition as members of the team.

More than a decade later, the former teammates have found another opportunity to collaborate.

Former Broncos Stars Take on New Roles in ‘Artifice’

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Joslyn Rose, “Artifice” explores the intersection of technology, artistic expression and community preservation.

The story takes place during an extravagant cocktail party inside a historic ballroom theater.

A businessman intends to demolish an iconic arts district and replace it with a futuristic smart city. His estranged brother, portrayed by Bolden, opposes the development alongside his wife and the local arts commissioner.

Davis portrays an illusionist who transports the characters through time, showing them the neighborhood’s past and what could disappear if the redevelopment proceeds.

“What drew me to Artifice was the conversation it opens about community, art and technology, and what happens to artists and neighborhoods as the world around them changes,” Davis said in the film announcement. “Those are conversations I care about.”

The cast also includes Dushaun Thompson, Hedy Wong, Simone Leanora, RyanNicole Austin, Candice Bolden and Don Lacy.

Davis executive produced the film through his Reel 85 Productions banner in association with My Own Backyard Film.

Broncos Champions Have Built Second Careers in Hollywood

Neither Davis nor Bolden is making his first appearance in front of the camera.

Davis, who announced his NFL retirement in 2020, has become an established actor and producer, appearing in projects alongside Morgan Freeman, Bruce Willis and John Malkovich.

His acting credits include “The Ritual Killer” and “Please Don’t Feed the Children,” while his production work includes projects under his Reel 85 and Between the Linez Productions companies.

Bolden has also pursued acting and producing, appearing in projects including “Haus of Vicious.” The former Broncos teammates previously collaborated on the comedy mockumentary series “Match Point.”

“Artifice” adds another chapter to their shared history, one that began with a championship in Denver and now continues in Hollywood.

The film is scheduled to premiere December 22 on Amazon Prime Video.