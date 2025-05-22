Historic Decision Bodes Well for Broncos’ All-Pro Playmaker

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is one of many players who have expressed an interest in participating in flag football at the Olympic level. Following the NFL’s recent decision, Surtain and those other players could soon get their opportunity.

In a unanimous decision, the NFL owners voted to allow current players to participate in flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

If Surtain participates, he could do so at a different position.

“I’m only playing offense. I’m not playing defense I want to score touchdowns,” Surtain told reporters in October 2023. “I prefer wide receiver, though. I’d like to run some pretty good routes and get open.”

“I’ve had some reps in years past at receiver. So, I could do it.”

There are some stipulations, of course, as ESPN laid out on May 20.

Among them, teams’ designated international players can participate for their home country in addition to the one American player. There must also be a “purchase of leaguewide insurance policies” to cover injuries related to the Olympics.

Olympic teams would be expected to hire medical staffs and meet “NFL minimum standards” for field surfaces. NFL teams would receive a “salary cap credit” for players injured in the Olympics.

The release also noted potential conflicts with scheduling, and that is just one potential obstacle.

NFL Player Participation in 2028 Olympics Far From Certain

ESPN’s Stephen Holder and Kevin Seifert noted the support of several players, including Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and ownership.

However, there remain “many thorny issues” the Broncos star, Surtain, his fellow players, and the league’s owners must navigate, including the obvious increased injury risks.

Participating could also mean players potentially missing time in training camp.

“For now, the proposal calls for the six participating nations (which have not yet been identified) to select a maximum of one NFL player each, with Team USA expected to be capped at 10 players,” Holder and Seifert wrote on May 21. “But the NFL is all-in on flag football, with the league having long ago determined it is a key to solidifying the next generation’s interest in football.

“But that does not mean getting NFL players to that stage will come without obstacles.”

Additionally, the Olympics are three years away. Surtain will be 28 and heading into his eighth NFL season. That is still what should be his prime, but the risk of injury increases as players age, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is too important to the Broncos’ success.

Pat Surtain II Key for Broncos’ Defense

It is also unclear if teams would be allowed to block players from participating, which could come into play with players of Surtain’s ilk. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Surtain’s presence in the secondary solves a lot of problems for the Broncos, who have questions behind him. Surtain, who is starting a four-year, $96 million contract extension in 2025, led Broncos corners with an 85.1 grade in coverage in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.

His grade was 20.8 points better than second, Levi Wallace, among CBs with 100-plus snaps.

Wallace remains a free agent. Surtain’s bookend, Broncos’ CB2 Riley Moss, posted a 56.9 grade. The team could start rookie first-round pick Jahdae Barron at nickelback.

Keeping Surtain on the field is critical for the Broncos now, and he remains their most proven option for opposing teams’ top wide receivers. If teams are allowed to block players from participating in the Olympics, the Broncos might be wise to consider doing so with Surtain.

Again, though, time remains on everyone’s side as far as deciding anything.