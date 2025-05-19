Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II ‘There Is More Work to Do’

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has earned the label of one of the best defensive players in the league. Surtain was named the 2024 Defensive Player of theYear for his efforts on the field last season. Surtain was selected in the first round with the 9th overall pick by the Broncos in the 2021 draft. He has been a day one starter since being drafted in the league, as he is the true definition of a shutdown cornerback. In an article written by Alic Dilalla, Surtain explains the goals he set for himself and the start of last season, as he still has more work to do.

“Before the season even started, it’s something that I manifested — having a great year, having these expectations, reaching the playoffs, getting All-Pros, getting Defensive Player of the Year,” Surtain said . “This is something that I manifested and had goals for. It’s a blessing at the end of the day, but I always tell myself, ‘There’s more work to do.’ I’m looking forward to more success later on in my career,” said Surtain.

Surtain is Elite

Surtain is helping revive a defensive tradition that once belonged to names like Darrelle Revis, Champ Bailey, and Charles Woodson. His versatility allows Denver’s defense to shift coverages and take risks, knowing he can handle his side of the field solo. Surtain is emerging not only as one of the most dangerous defensive backs in the NFL but as the blueprint for a new generation of cornerbacks who are fast, physical, and fiercely intelligent.

Patrick’s main goal is to win a Super Bowl for the Broncos and their fans, as it motivates him.

“It feeds the hunger,” Surtain said. “It’s somewhere where I want to be throughout my career. That’s the next big achievement that I want to get to, the Super Bowl. The main thing is winning in this league, and I want to reach that point where I’ll be able to have a chance to hoist a Lombardi,” Surtain.

Surtain is respected around the league

Many NFL pundits and players around the league respect Surtain for the things he can do on the field.

“Patrick Surtain, I mean, he’s the best,” Marshall told DenverBroncos.com. “We know that, right? He’s the best. He was built for this moment, to be the best. When I sat down with him on my podcast, I asked him about his vision and his aspirations, like from a career standpoint, when it was all said and done. And he talked about being up there with some of the greats. He is answering the bell. He’s in position,” said former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall

“He’s just one of one,” former running back Mark Ingram told DenverBroncos.com. ” … He comes from a father who played at a high level, just like myself, so obviously he grew up from a young dude on how to be a professional. His skill set, his mindset, he has all the attributes. He’s big, he’s fast, he’s strong. He can play man-to-man at the line of scrimmage and can drop into zone. Great ball skills, interceptions. Just a true epitome of what you want in a lockdown, shutdown corner. That’s a testament to who he is and who he’s become, because he’s special. He’s special. And he comes from a specialty with his father. He’s a legacy. We love the legacies, for sure.”