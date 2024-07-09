Broncos’ Pat Surtain II Taking ‘Pride’ in New Role After Teammate’s Exit

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is already one of if not the best at the position in the NFL. He has accumulated two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection in his first three NFL seasons.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2021 draft with Pro Bowl bloodlines, Surtain entered the league with expectations placed upon him after a standout career at Alabama.

This season will bring with it a different type of challenge for Surtain: vocal leadership.

“I take very much pride in it because that’s how the team views me,” Surtain told Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post in an interview published on July 5. “I’m blessed to be in the role that I’m now, so I just got to set an example.”

His father is former Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins star corner Patrick Surtain, so the Broncos star grew up close to the game.

He referred to Hard Rock Stadium as “home” during the Broncos’ Week 3 visit in 2023.

Broncos star CB Pat Surtain II told me “feels like home.” He signed autographs for fans in the stadium his dad — Pat Surtain Sr. — became a Dolphins legend. Surtain got 20 tickets for this game. Surtain is wearing a shirt saluting his dad ahead of big battle with Tyreek Hill. pic.twitter.com/DTGfstqZ2M — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 24, 2023

Production has never been an issue for Surtain.

Surtain has seven interceptions, 36 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one recovery in his three seasons. He has allowed the third-lowest completion percentage among defenders to face at least 250 pass attempts over the last three seasons, per Stathead.

Roster Changes Have Left Pat Surtain II as Leader of Broncos’ Secondary

The Broncos cut two-time Pro Bowl safety and 2023 team captain Justin Simmons this offseason. Also gone is long-time veteran Kareem Jackson.

That leaves Surtain to help rear the younger players, a role which he has accepted.

“He took me under his wing, showing me the way and how to be a Bronco and understanding the (defensive) scheme,” practice squad cornerback Reese Taylor told McFadden. “There’s a lot to take from his game and I ask him questions here and there.”

Broncos secondary coach Jim Leonhard – whom the organization hired this offseason and has 10 years of playing experience in the NFL – noted that Surtain’s voice carries weight.

That will be key when the season rolls around.

In addition to two new Week 1 starters at safety, Denver could have a new CB2 opposite Surtain. They also signed veteran Levi Wallace in free agency, drafted Kris Abrams-Draine in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, and have 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss returning.

They will all compete with 2023 opening-week starter Damarri Mathis. His job security could be shaky after the front office’s moves this offseason. Surtain, though, is a known commodity.

NFL Players Weigh In on Pat Surtain II

Rival players have shown respect for Surtain’s game, including Davante Adams of the division rival Las Vegas Raiders.

“Pat’s probably the best corner in the league right now, for sure. I love his game. I got a lot of respect for him as a player,” Adams said on “The Rush” podcast in May. “He’s a really good player man I think he’s going to probably have the league in a headlock for the next however long.”

Adams was not alone, with Surtain’s fellow corner Darius Slay expressing similar praise.

“Surtain by far I’ll give one. I can give No. 1 spot, Surtain is the number one corner right now – to me,” Slay said on the “2nd Wind” podcast in September 2023. “Overall game. Definitely after last year’s performance. He had a great performance, man.”

The narrative and numbers cement Surtain’s spot at or near the top of the cornerback rankings. They could be big factors in his looming contract talks.