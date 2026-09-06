Super Bowl Champion Does Not Hold Back About $96 Million Broncos All-Pro

The Denver Broncos have the best cornerback Pat Surtain II, andformer NFL player–a Super Bowl champion, no less–and ex-pro scout Bucky Brooks has added another entry into the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year’s ledger.

Taken ninth overall in the 2021 draft, Surtain has four Pro Bowls and two First Team All-Pro selections, with a Second Team nod in 2025. Even his “down” seasons are better than most.

Brooks ranked Surtain as CB1 in an article on September 4.

“The ultra-talented technician plays with such pristine footwork and fundamentals that his game film is teach tape for young cornerbacks. Surtain blankets receivers, minimizing their impact on games. His instincts, awareness and savvy show up in pivotal moments,” Brooks wrote.

“Although the term ‘shutdown corner’ is overused in the pro game, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year’s spectacular skills force opponents to target the opposite side of the field. And given his ability to thrive within man or zone schemes, Surtain is my choice as the league’s current CB1.”

Nine players (eight corners) have faced at least as many targets as the 387 looks that Surtain has seen during his NFL career so far, per Stathead.

One, AJ Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons, has allowed a lower completion percentage in that span.

Pat Surtain II Locking In for 2026 Season

Surtain spoke candidly in reaction to comments from Broncos defensive coordinator Van Joseph about opponents picking up on their tendencies due to their high level of continuity on defense (really, both sides of the ball).

“I think the main focal point is, VJ always talking about eyes and discipline. Because teams going to lure us into more boot action, more play-pass, and stuff like that. We’ve been looking at that so far, and we’ve been getting that a lot,” Surtain told reporters during his post-practice media availability on September 1.

“I think, defensively, teams are going to try their best to stir our eyes a little bit. So, I think the focal point for us is to lock in on our assignment.”

Surtain also remarked on the Broncos’ emphasis on creating turnovers.

“I think it’s all about intention. It’s one thing to think about turnovers. But it’s being intentional at the same time,” Surtain said. “When you’re going to the ball, you’re intentional about stripping the ball out, about intercepting the ball. I think that’s what matters.

“We all have the ability, right? We all could get a takeaway, we all could pick the ball, but it’s all about a mindset. Going in towards a play and actually capitalizing on those opportunities.”

Broncos Could Have to Open Up Check Book Again

Surtain received a $5 million raise in a revised contract from the Broncos in June. He is signed through 2029 on a four-year $96 million pact. There is an out during the 2028 offseason which, at this point, no one should expect the Broncos to take advantage of.

More importantly, though, the $77.5 million in guaranteed money that Surtain received on the deal now ranks fifth among all corners.

His $24 million average salary, tops among CBs when he signed, now ranks seventh.

Surtain’s guarantees rank behind (in order) Trent McDuffie, Devon Witherspoon, Derek Stingley Jr., and Sauce Gardner, per Spotrac. His average salary is behind Witherspoon, Denzel Ward, McDuffie, Gardner, Stingley, and Jaycee Horn.

All of them are behind Surtain on Brooks’ list, if they made it at all. Surtain’s consistency has been rewarded with accolades and, when the time was right, financial rewards.

It certainly seems as though Surtain and the Broncos are heading for a refresher on the latter.