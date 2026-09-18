Broncos Make Courtland Sutton Decision Before Jaguars Game

Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos are preparing for their Week 2 tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, there was also a noteworthy bit of bookkeeping done with an eye toward the future.

According to Over The Cap, the Broncos “declined” Sutton’s 2026 option bonus, worth $2.4 million per year over the next four seasons, for “salary cap purposes. The move increased his cap number by $9.6 million for 2026 and decreased his cap number by $2.4 million in future years.”

Sutton’s original cap hit for 2026 was $13.9 million, per Spotrac. It is now $23.6 million, per OTC, which also notes that there is no longer any more guaranteed money on Sutton’s contract after the 2026 season.

Here were Sutton’s cap hits from 2027 through 2030, which is how long he was set to be on the Broncos’ books, despite his four-year, $92 million contract expiring in 2029:

2027 – $28.475M

2028 – $29.975M

2029 – $30.6M

2030 – $2.4M

Here are his cap hits after the adjustment:

2027 – $ 26.075M

2028 – $27.575M

2029 – $28.2M

The Broncos’ decision removed the final year, a “void year,” from Sutton’s contract.

The move may have been geared with an eye toward flexibility as soon as next season for the Broncos. It certainly ensured that they will not be paying him after he is no longer under contract with the team.

That is not to suggest that the Broncos are planning to move on from Sutton, who is a six-time team captain, including this season, and one of the longest-tenured players on the team.

They have given themselves flexibility in that regard, though.

Broncos’ Courtland Sutton Sends Strong Message Before Jaguars Game

Sutton spoke candidly about players finding a rhythm early in the season. He called it “interesting” and noting that situations reverse course on teams all the time. All of that led to his underlying message.

The Broncos are not panicking after Week 1, but they do feel a sense of urgency.

Sutton praised the Jaguars, who beat the Broncos last season, saying Denver must learn from their mistakes in that game. He also lauded cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Still, the focus for the Broncos is on them showing the requisite effort.

“We know that we’re a really good team, we know we have a lot of talent on this team, we know that there is promise that’s in that locker room, but it’s on us to be able to go out there and do it. No one’s going to hand it to us,” Sutton told reporters on September 17. “No one’s going to say, ‘Well, they were a really good team, and they could have done this last year.’ It’s like all of that’s wiped clean. This a new slate. It’s upon us to be able to come to work every single day and prove to ourselves that we deserve to be where we want to be at.”

Sutton continued, “No one’s going to give us anything. If anything, they’re trying to come get it from us because of what we have done and the promise that we know that’s in our locker room.

“Like I said, no one’s going to just hand it to us. No one’s going to lay down. If anything, people want what we have and it’s upon us to be able to improve from last week and maximize these days on the field, off the field, so that we can have the success we want to have.”

Broncos Make Courtland Sutton Decision Before Jaguars Game