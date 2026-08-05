Broncos Face Concerns Over Two-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Denver Broncos got back on the practice field on Wednesday, but they were noticeably missing two-time Pro Bowler and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton is one of the longest-tenured players on the team. He is also the clear-cut No. 1 target in the passing game for quarterback Bo Nix. His absence would be a significant setback for a team looking to reach the Super Bowl after falling in the AFC Championship Game last season.

Naturally, then, his absence caused a stir.

Courtland Sutton Not Practicing for Broncos

“#Broncos WR Courtland Sutton and C Luke Wattenberg are not in uniform again today,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X on August 5.

“Interesting, particularly with Sutton.”

Sutton, 30, is coming off consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod last season. The Broncos acquired speedster Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

They also have several depth options who can help carry the load. That is, if Sutton is forced to sit. Make no mistake, the Broncos would miss Sutton on the field if that were the case.

He did attend the session.

“Broncos Courtland Sutton comes out without pads and helmet,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson posted on X a short while after the initial news broke. “We will see if it’s back to back vet days.”

This story will be updated shortly…