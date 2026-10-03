49ers Provide Broncos’ Talanoa Hufanga Bulletin Board Material Ahead Of Week 4 Clash

The 2-1 Denver Broncos travel to Santa Clara to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The matchup between 49ers tight end George Kittle and Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga will be an interesting one to watch, as both players are playing like the best at their respective positions. Kittle has at least 80 yards in each of the past two contests and has reached the end zone three times over that span.

Meanwhile, Hufanga has two interceptions and is the league’s top-ranked safety in Pro Football Network’s ranking system. DNVR Broncos reporter Zac Stevens thinks Kittle threw a backhanded compliment towards him ahead of their Week 4 clash, though.

“How do you not let him do that [get insight on their routes]? Well, I mean, hopefully he guesses wrong a couple of times,” Kittle said. “He’s going to guess right once in a while, but he also guesses wrong.”

He also added, “He’s going to get some of his plays but if we take advantage of some of that stuff, then it should be pretty fun.”

Talanoa Hufanga Is On A Breakneck Pace For The Broncos This Season

On top of Hufanga’s two interceptions (one of which he returned for a 66-yard touchdown against the Rams), he also has three pass deflections. He added a sack to the tally in Denver’s come-from-behind victory over Los Angeles last week. He’s been making plays all over the field for the Broncos defense.

It’s tough to stand out to the caliber that Hufanga has on a defense with as much talent as the Broncos have. It’s a lot easier to do when you allow a 0.0 passer rating, like Hufanga has.

He is well on his way to an All-Pro campaign. If he can continue on the current trajectory, he’d be a lock for the achievement.

Hufanga Previously Spent Four Years With The 49ers

Hufanga spent his first four seasons with the 49ers after being selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He became a key starter in his second season, establishing himself as a rising star on the back end and earning an All-Pro nod.

Unfortunately, injuries took their toll from that point onward, as the heavy hitter struggled to build on his performance over his next two years in San Francisco. He played only 17 of 34 games for the 49ers over his remaining two years with the team.

Nevertheless, he still made an extremely strong impression on the defense during his time there. 49ers Linebacker Fred Warner hyped his former teammate up this week.

“Everybody here knows Huf, his playmaking ability and [he] obviously made the biggest play ever last week [his 66-yard interception return TD],” Warner said. “He’s like a tasmanian devil out there. Just out there just trying to make plays, and play fast, physical, instinctive. [He] is probably one of the best instinctive players I’ve seen in my life.”