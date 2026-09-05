One Of Sean Payton’s Favorite Weapons With Saints Could Soon Be A Denver Bronco

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has always had his guys. That’s the case with any coach, but it’s been especially true with Payton throughout his career.

A few players who played under him in New Orleans have followed him to Denver, including fullback Adam Prentice, tight end Adam Trautman, and receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Another one of Payton’s guys is TE/WR/QB (and practically everything else) Taysom Hill.

Some believe it’s only a matter of time before Hill, who is in free agency this offseason for the first time since 2018, also joins his former coach in the Rockies. Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos spoke to NFL insider Ari Meirov about that hypothetical on Friday.

“That door is still very much still open for him to return [join] the Broncos,” Stevens said. “He and Sean and Taysom talked during the Hall of Fame weekend when Drew Brees got inducted. Earlier this week, Sean Payton said that there was ‘no update’, but from talking to people, the ‘no update’ is door is still open for his return.”

He later added, “I think at some point this year, Taysom Hill is a member of the Denver Broncos. There is just no rush to do it right now. He is going to be a midseason add.”

Does Taysom Hill Still Have Enough Left In The Tank?

The overwhelming sentiment when/if the Broncos sign Hill will be “Oh yeah, Sean’s getting another one of his old guys.” There is reason to believe he can carve out a very niche role (as he’s done throughout his entire career) on their offense.

That’s not a role that will require much from him, and he’s never going to be a fantasy football darling. The Broncos offense already features a healthy number of key contributors. However, there’s little doubt whether he’d be active on gamedays.

Stevens also gave some insight into how Hill could fit into their plans. “He would be used as a gadget guy. As a guy that [could run] the quarterback sneak when you don’t want Bo Nix to do it. When you want trick plays in the backfield or with him at tight end.”

Who Would The Broncos Cut Ties With To Bring Him On Board?

The fact that Taysom Hill is somewhat of a position-less player would make it interesting to see who Denver would cut ties with to bring him in. He was a jack-of-all-trades and offensive weapon during his days playing under Sean Payton (and, to a lesser extent, since his departure). Hill took snaps virtually everywhere during his nine years with the Saints.

Considering the element he’d bring to the offense, the Broncos wouldn’t necessarily have to cut ties with a TE to sign him. However, with six wide receivers and four tight ends already on the roster, it seems like a safe bet they’d be cutting ties with a pass-catcher.

Another Sean Payton favorite, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, could potentially get demoted to the practice squad if they decide to add Hill to the active roster. Alternatively, they could also cut ties with seventh-round selection Dallen Bentley, who surprisingly made the roster as the fourth tight end.

All things considered, it seems like a safe bet to assume that Hill is only one call away from joining the Broncos. While he’d be hard-pressed to carve out a role on offense, you never know when it comes to Sean Payton’s guys (as we’ve seen time and time again with Humphrey).