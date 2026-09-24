Former Broncos Tim Tebow, Russell Wilson Linked to Alleged Faith-Based ‘Scam’

Retired NFL quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Russell Wilson are forever linked as former starters for the Denver Broncos. However, a newer and far more ominous connection has surfaced for Tebow and Wilson: an investigation into an alleged scam.

Neither Tebow nor Wilson have been directly accused to taking advantage of anyone. But their level of knowledge, particularly the former’s as the veritable face of the company, is in question.

“I know that many of you today have probably signed up for classes, have probably signed up to take the next step,” Tebow is heard saying in a recording obtained by “Pablo Torre Finds Out” and “Mother Jones” as part of an investigation into a company called “Life Surge” and its dealings. “I want to encourage you to finish that, to follow through. To follow through on that commitment, to finish strong.”

Life Surge faces accusations of predatory “scam” tactics against the elderly and Christians.

Stars like Tebow like Tebow–who Torre and guest co-host Kiera Butler of Mother Jones framed as the public face of the organization–and Wilson are commonplace. That has led to the concerns of just how involved they are with the business dealings of the company.

What is clear is that there are multitudes of individuals, lured in by the promise of connecting faith with professional and personal well-being–some of retirement age–who feel cheated.

Ex-Broncos QB Tim Tebow Questioned Over Alleged ‘Scam’ Organization

Wilson’s name is mentioned in passing. That is due to his appearance at events for Life Surge. The same is true of several current and former Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Nick Siriani, running back Saquan Barkley, and retired EDGE Brandon Graham have all attended.

Wilson’s fellow ex-Broncos QB, Tebow, is featured.

Torrey and Butler set the tone. They noted Tebow has always been a pillar of where sports figures and faith leaders can mix. That includes in the present day. They also say he appears genuine.

However, his repeated involvement with Life Surge brought questions from former clients of the company, as well as former employees. Those discussed noted that the evidence against was so strong it would be nearly impossible to ignore.

Karen Neal, the story’s first named victim, is among thsoe questioning Tebow’s involvement.

Neal said she and her husband were among those who have been convinced to take out multiple credit cards and loans. They even equity in their home to pay for courses through Life Surge.

“Everything just put a horrible taste in my mouth. I struggle with–and I see, again, John Maxwell, Tim Tebow. I see Patricia Shriver, and it’s like, do they know what’s happening to some of these people that are getting into this?”

Neal chided the faith-based organization for his predatory capitalism.

Neal said they should have at least been given an opportunity to mull their decision. But she is not alone in her questions about Tebow and figures like him and Wilson.

Fellow Pastor Name-Drops Tim Tebow Over Bait-&-Switch Tactics

John Simmons is a pastor and the founder of another faith-based organization. He acknowledged partaking in Life Surge to learn how to better manage money after a gambling addiction. That preceded his being “born again.”

Simmons noted that Life Surge used Tebow’s celebrity and others like him to draw unsuspecting patrons in for their real purpose.

That was to sell them classes, but only after publicly giving lower-tiered options away for free.

“When that widow and that single mother got into that room who was gifted the $99 class, do you think they were gifted the $50,000 course? Because Tim Tebow’s not in that room. But at the end of the day, they’re there to sell you on an idea that going into debt is okay as long as it’s kingdom driven. And let me tell you, I got plenty of Bible verses that say the opposite,” Simmons said in the episode.

“I think the number one question people who are outside of this world want to know is, do they know? Does Tim Tebow know what’s happening? The people who are really upset the most are offended that their favorite Christian speaker has possibly gotten them into this trouble.”

Life Surge Employee Speaks Out Amid Tim Tebow Questions

An alleged current employee of Life Surge, granted anonymity for the story, also noted their intrigue over Tebow’s connection to the company. Founder Joe Johnson, president Shawn Marcell, and presenter Steve Champa have all be accused of predatory practices in the past.

“I would love to ask them, maybe someday when I’m no longer with Life Surge, why? Why would you do this?” the employee said. “You heard all about the people that are losing thousands and thousands of dollars and just being asked to cash in their 401ks and piggyback debit cards and credit cards in order to pay for these classes. It just it just doesn’t seem like something a good Christian motivational speaker or pastor would want to be a part of.”

Other anonymous quotes attributed to alleged victims of Life Surge’s practices also spoke out.

“I’m so devastated that Christians like Tim Tebow made me trust in something that has taken so much money from me,” one disabled person on a limited income said. “This is evil.”

In another quote, a jilted participant said, “They lure Christians in with names like Tebow and a famous worship band. You think it’s going to be a worship-type event, and it turns into a six-hour business pitch of ‘You can get rich, too!’”

Torre and Butler’s deep dive delves into much more than Tebow’s involvement.

It focused on the dealings of Johnson and his fellow leaders at Life Surge, a self-contained network featuring Copper Rock Financial that helps facilitate the credit cards, and more.