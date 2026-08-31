Broncos ‘Swiss Army Knife’ Draft Pick Lands With Dolphins

The most surprising move for the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the NFL’s final day to cut rosters down to 53 players, came when they cut tight end and 2026 5th-round pick Justin Joly.

Joly, who seemed like a player who could eventually become a factor for the Broncos, didn’t stay unemployed for long.

“TE Justin Joly was claimed by the Miami Dolphins, per the wire,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on X on Monday. “Broncos lose their fifth-round pick.”

“No team was more aggressive on the waiver wire than the Dolphins, who claimed 7 players off of waivers,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account on Monday. “That includes TE Justin Joly, the highest-drafted player in 2026 (152nd overall) to be waived by his team at the roster cutdown.”

Joly wasn’t the only player who the Dolphins snagged after being cut by the Broncos.

“Per wire, Dolphins have claimed both TE Justin Joly and nickel Reese Taylor from Broncos,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “Reese Taylor is a pure nickel. Broncos always said they liked Taylor but he was stuck behind Ja’Quan McMillian and last year’s first-round draft pick Jahdae Barron. Taylor should get a chance with Dolphins who reportedly have the NFL’s youngest 53-man roster.”

Joly Made Big Impression in Preseason Finale

Even more shocking about Joly being cut by the Broncos was how he played in a 34-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason finale, with Joly leading the Broncos with 2 receptions for 95 yards, including a catch-and-run 88-yard touchdown.

“The Broncos were obviously aware of the risk of losing Justin Joly on waivers,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Now that he’s going to the Dolphins, the Broncos are ‘going to give them a hug and wish them the best,’ as George Paton said last night.”

“Man … super frustrated the Broncos lost Joly,” Denver sports radio host Ryan Edwards wrote on X. “I get the challenges of putting together a 53-man roster but IF they legitimately wanted him back it was incredible miscalculation to think he could clear waivers. Developmental guy that could’ve been a contributor next season imo.”

Joly Prepped for ‘Swiss Army Knife’ Role in Denver

Joly was a buzzy pick for the Broncos, who have struggled to find production from their tight ends under head coach Sean Payton — including a free-agent bust in 2025 with Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram on a 2-year, $21 million contract.

Joly spoke with Stevens after the draft about playing for the Broncos, saying head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb envisioned him as a “Swiss Army Knife” in the offense and to “just go out there and ball … I can do it all, catching and blocking.”

Joly, 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, played his first 2 seasons at UConn before transferring to North Carolina State for the last 2 seasons. He put up big numbers at both places, including a career-high 7 touchdowns as a senior in 2025 on the way to earning All-ACC honors.

In 49 games over 4 seasons, Joly finished with 116 receptions for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns in 49 career games. At the NFL scouting combine, he opted out of almost all of the physical testing but went through position drills and did interviews — for a projected 4th round pick that usually means the 40-yard dash time isn’t probably what you want to see out of a tight end.