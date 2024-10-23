Broncos Urged to Target Talented NFC South TE Ahead of Trade Deadline

Despite preseason predictions the Denver Broncos would be one of the NFL’s worst teams in 2024, they very much are not. Not only that, but the Broncos are very much in the race for their first playoff appearance in almost a decade.

That the Broncos are doing so with a rookie quarterback learning on the job in Bo Nix and an offense devoid of any elite weapons — outside of the offensive line — is even more remarkable.

Considering those factors, it might be smart for the Broncos to consider targeting a player to help out said offense as we approach the November 5 NFL trade deadline, with ESPN’s Seth Walder suggesting they should target talented New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson.

“Denver has been playing Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull at tight end, with Greg Dulcich being a healthy scratch the past few games,” Walder wrote. “Johnson, who is in the last year of his contract, would be an upgrade. He has averaged 1.3 yards per route run over the past three seasons and had a 65 open score last season in ESPN’s receiver scores, fourth best among tight ends.”

It’s also a move that would fall within the parameters of the Broncos’ conservative approach to most of its roster until former quarterback Russell Wilson’s 5-year, $245 million contract comes off the books following the 2025 season — Johnson is in the final season of a 2-year, $12 million contract extension he signed in 2023.

That means, at the most, Johnson would cost them approximately $3 million down the stretch for 2024 and might be able to come their way in exchange for one of their underperforming tight ends and/or a late-round draft pick.

Broncos’ Tight Ends Have Been Non-Factor in 2024

Where the Broncos have truly lacked production in 2024 has been at the tight end position, where the trio of Lucas Krull, Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich have a combined 13 receptions for 117 receiving yards and no touchdowns through 7 games.

Dulcich might be the most attractive trade bait for the Saints, as he’s been a healthy scratch the last 3 games and only has 5 receptions for 28 yards in 2024.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski thought Dulcich could be a “breakout star” for the Broncos headed into the 2024 season.

“(Dulcich) dealt with hamstring issues throughout his first two seasons,” Sobleski wrote on August 17. “However, he appears healthy now, which means he can add a completely different dynamic to the Broncos offense … With Jerry Jeudy, Denver’s second-leading receiver last season, no longer with the squad, his 87 targets will go elsewhere. Those shouldn’t necessarily be picked up by the free-agent addition of Josh Reynolds. Instead, Dulcich has a much greater chance to create an impact after the catch.”

That hasn’t happened. And that’s despite Dulcich showing some flashes of potential in 2022, when he had 33 receptions for 411 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie.

Saints Likely Sellers Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Saints have been in a free fall since starting the season 2-0, having lost 5 consecutive games since then and playing without starting quarterback Derek Carr. With a possible lame-duck head coach in Dennis Allen, that might make them sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

While Johnson dealt with injury issues before the season — he had foot surgery in June — he’s played in all all 7 games for the Saints in 2024 but only has 15 receptions for 136 yards and 1 touchdown. Over the previous 2 seasons, Johnson had 79 receptions for 876 yards and 11 touchdowns with no fumbles.