Broncos Place Starter on Injured Reserve After Promoting UFL Champion

The 2024 season is two weeks old. But the Denver Broncos may have already lost two starters for an extended period to injury.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey will miss the next four weeks at least with a knee injury. Edge defender Baron Browning suffered a foot injury that will keep him out for an unspecified timeframe.

The Broncos signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Andrew Farmer in free agency.

However, he is on the practice squad, replacing Dondrea Tillman. The Broncos called Tillman up back up potential starters Jonah Elliss and Nik Bonitto opposite Jonathon Cooper.

“Tillman would have a chance to dress as a backup outside linebacker and special teams contributor,” 9News Mike Klis wrote in his report on the roster move on September 18, noting that Browning will be “questionable” to play in Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Tillman, 26, is 6-foot-3, 270 pounds. He played his college ball at Indiana University at Pennsylvania then three seasons for the Birmingham Stallions of the United State Football League and United Football League. He was signed by the Broncos on June 20 and flashed pass rush ability early in training camp. Tillman was also impressive in the preseason, recording 10 tackles and a sack in three games.”

Tillman’s Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL Championship Game 25-0 to capture their third straight title in June.

His call-up means the Broncos have to make a corresponding roster move.

Broncos Place Mike McGlinchey on Injured Reserve

McGlinchey suffered his injury in the closing moments of the Broncos’ Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will now have to miss at least four games before he can return after going on injured reserve, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on September 18.

That satisfies the need for the Broncos to make a corresponding move to keep the roster at the 53-player limit.

It is another complication for the Broncos who are off to a slow start at 0-2.

The Broncos have several options to replace McGlinchey. Second-year man Alex Palczewski replaced McGlinchey against Pittsburgh. But the Broncos are high on undrafted free agent Frank Crum and have veteran Matt Peart on the roster.

Broncos Call Up Dondrea Tillman as Injuries Take Toll

Browning and McGlinchey’s injuries are additional obstacles for a Broncos team that is also trying to bring along a rookie quarterback.

That two of the losses came on defense – and along the front four at that – is unfortunate. The Broncos already had questions about their secondary with two new starting safeties and a new CB2 opposite All-Pro Pat Surtain.

There is plenty of time to turn things around.

The Broncos’ offense, and specifically Bo Nix, should come around eventually. They just need the defense to be healthy enough to make it matter.

The Broncos visit the Buccaneers in Week 3. Trips to face the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints sandwich visits from the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. Things will not get much easier for the offense in that stretch.

The Broncos’ defense will need some players to step up and Tillman could be one of them.