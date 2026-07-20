Former Denver Broncos QB Tim Tebow Gets Major Career News

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow has secured another long-term role in football, although it will remain behind a studio desk rather than under center.

ESPN announced on July 20 that it had agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Tebow. The former Broncos first-round pick will continue working as a college football analyst on SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, “SEC Nation,” as well as ESPN’s College Football Playoff coverage and other studio programs.

ESPN did not disclose the extension’s precise length or financial terms.

“I love this game and getting to talk about it every Saturday with the crews on SEC Network and ESPN is a gift I don’t take lightly,” Tebow said in the company’s announcement. “SEC fans bring a passion that never gets old, and I’m grateful I get to keep doing this alongside people who feel like family.”

For Broncos fans, the news is another reminder that Tebow’s second football career has possessed considerably more staying power than his first.

Tim Tebow Has Become a Longtime ESPN Fixture

Tebow joined ESPN in December 2013 and appeared during the network’s coverage of the final BCS National Championship Game the following month. He then became one of the original prominent personalities on SEC Network after its August 2014 launch.

More than a decade later, Tebow remains closely associated with “SEC Nation.” ESPN said he will also continue appearing on programs including “College Football Live” and “SportsCenter.”

“Tim is one of the legendary players in the history of college football and he will continue to be a fixture in our coverage on SEC Network and across ESPN,” ESPN president of content Burke Magnus said.

Magnus cited Tebow’s experience in the Southeastern Conference, knowledge of the sport and connection with the “SEC Nation” audience.

Tebow’s college credentials give ESPN an obvious reason to retain him. He won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida and helped the Gators win two national championships before Denver selected him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft.

His broadcasting tenure has now extended well beyond his time as an NFL player. Tebow appeared in 35 regular-season NFL games, including 23 with Denver, and made only 16 career starts. He has been part of ESPN’s college football operation since late 2013.

Tebow’s Brief Broncos Run Produced an Enduring Moment

Tebow’s unconventional playing style and enormous following made his two seasons in Denver unlike almost any other quarterback chapter in franchise history.

He became the Broncos’ primary starter during the 2011 season and helped Denver win the AFC West despite the team finishing 8-8. The year included a series of dramatic fourth-quarter comebacks that fueled the national phenomenon commonly known as “Tebowmania.”

The defining moment arrived against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC wild-card round on January 8, 2012.

On the first play of overtime, Tebow connected with late Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard touchdown, ending the game under the postseason overtime rules then in place. Denver won 29-23.

Tebow completed 10 of 21 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He also rushed for 50 yards and another score without committing a turnover.

The Broncos lost to the New England Patriots in the divisional round the following week. Denver subsequently signed Peyton Manning and traded Tebow to the New York Jets in March 2012, ending one of the shortest but most heavily discussed quarterback eras in team history.

Tebow never started another NFL game. He nevertheless remained one of football’s most recognizable figures, ultimately converting that profile and his extensive college résumé into a durable broadcasting career.

The new agreement means Tebow will return to ESPN and SEC Network as college football enters another season shaped by conference expansion and the enlarged College Football Playoff.

For Denver, meanwhile, the announcement does not carry any roster or competitive implications. It does extend the public football career of a former Broncos quarterback whose brief run produced a playoff memory that still resonates more than 14 years later.