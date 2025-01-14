Former Broncos QB Tim Tebow Shares Life-Changing News

So you’re telling me a former Heisman Trophy winner and a former Miss Universe got together and now they’re having a baby? And it’s not the plot to a Hallmark Movie?

It’s not Hallmark — it’s real life and former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow, announced they were expecting their first child together to PEOPLE Magazine on January 14.

“We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together,” Demi-Leigh told PEOPLE’s Skyler Caruso, who reported that the former beauty queen was 16 weeks pregnant. “I’m so grateful because I just couldn’t imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost. To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I’m so grateful that Tim is my husband … that we get to do parenting together.”

Tebow spoke to Caruso from Dallas, where he was part of ESPN’s College Football Playoff coverage.

“She will be extremely loyal and loving,” Tebow said. “Demi is someone that is extremely determined. When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in — and I know that she will do that as a mom, too.”

The pair met at a charity event in 2018 and were married in January 2020. Tebow was a first round pick (No. 25 overall) by the Broncos in the 2010 NFL draft out of the University of Florida and played for Denver for 2 seasons.

Tebow also remains the only quarterback in franchise history to win a playoff game that was actually drafted by the Broncos.

Tebow One of College Football’s Greatest QBs of All Time

Tebow is widely regarded as one of the greatest college football players of all time for his 4 seasons with the Gators.

At Florida, Tebow helped lead his team to 2 BCS national championships in 2006 and 2008 and became the first underclassmen to win the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2007. He was also a 2-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year, 2-time All-American and 2-time Maxwell Award winner.

Tebow’s speech following an early-season home loss to Ole Miss in 2008 — now known as “The Promise” — eventually became one of the most iconic moments in college football history after the Gators won the national championship that year and is engraved on a plaque outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Tebow’s Short But Memorable Time With Broncos

Tebow only played 2 seasons for the Broncos and was only the full-time starter for one season, in 2011, when he led the Broncos to an AFC West Division title. That year, Tebow authored one of the most memorable playoff moments in NFL history when he hit wide receiver Demariyus Thomas for a walk-0ff, 80-yard touchdown in overtime to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round.

After the Broncos signed free agent quarterback Peyton Manning before the 2012 season, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets, where he only played 1 season before he was released. Tebow spent time on the preseason and practice squad rosters for the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars but never played in a regular-season game after 2012.