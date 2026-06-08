AFC Team Praised for Stealing $60 Million Free Agent From Broncos

The Tennessee Titans stepped in to steal Denver Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers away in free agency thanks to a 3-year, $63 million contract — a move that could end up hurting the Broncos as much as it ends up helping the Titans.

To that end, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called the Titans’ signing of Franklin-Myers away from the Broncos 1 of the NFL’s best offseason moves — specifically as it pertains to the value of his new contract.

“John Franklin-Myers doesn’t have any Pro Bowl or All-Pro seasons on his resume, but he’s one of the most productive versatile defensive linemen who can play in even and odd-man fronts,” Moton wrote. “The 29-year-old logged at least seven sacks in consecutive seasons. Now, he reunites with defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh, who was his lead skipper with the New York Jets. Franklin-Myers and Jeffery Simmons will be a game-wrecking interior duo.”

One of NFL’s Most Versatile Defensive Linemen

Franklin-Myers’ versatile skill set made him an attractive free agent to any NFL team with a need on the interior defensive line or even at edge rusher. His bump in pay reflected as much — he played the last 2 years with the Broncos on a 2-year, $15 million.

That’s less money than he’ll make in 1 season with the Titans.

“A player like John Franklin-Myers is ultra rare in the NFL,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said after the signing. “There aren’t many guys who can pass rush inside and outside with equal effectiveness. Huge pick up for Tennessee.”

Franklin-Myers will be reunited with his head coach on the New York Jets, Robert Saleh, who is in his 1st year as head coach of the Titans.

“BREAKING: The #Titans are signing former #Broncos DT John Franklin-Meyers to a 3 year 63M deal with 42M guaranteed, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “JFM was a super hot free agent and was a massive part of Denver’s defensive line success – with 14.5 sacks in two years … a massive pickup for the Titans.”

Off-Field Controversy Creates On-Field Uncertainty

The Broncos saw their rock-solid defense get thrown a curveball last week when star edge rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested for domestic violence in Denver on June 4.

There’s now a possibility that Cooper could face a lengthy trial after pleading not guilty to the charges on Monday. It could also mean the Broncos without him for parts or all of the upcoming regular season, regardless of the verdict.

Not having Cooper when they could have kept Franklin-Myers in the fold could spell a problem for the Broncos.

Fowler called Franklin-Myers the “Top Option” at his position before the free agency cycle began in March.

” … Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers could get a lot of interest,” Fowler wrote on Sunday. “(Franklin-Myers) has been attached to the $20 million threshold in conversations. (He is) a productive player hitting the market at the right time, without a ton of competition at the position. Whatever the number ends up being, it will be strong. Franklin-Myers’ floor is already pretty high.”