TRADE ALERT: Broncos Add 147-Tackle ‘Difference Maker’ From NFC West Rival

The Denver Broncos didn’t stay put at the NFL trade deadline, making a move for one of the NFL’s best young inside linebackers in a rare in-division trade for Los Angeles Chargers star Daiyan Henley.

“Trade: Chargers are sending LB Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos for a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 fifth-round pick, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Daiyan Henley is in the final year of his rookie contract and now joins Denver ahead of becoming a free agent in March.”

The Broncos pulled off the move less than an hour before the NFL trade deadline.

“The Chargers softened their stance on trading players away over the last two days,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Henley stays in the AFC West.”

“The Chargers are sending LB Daiyan Henley to the Broncos for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, per sources,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on X. “Denver, the last few days, has been looking for options at the position, and had an extra 5 in 2028.”

Denver Broncos Plan to Use Henley as Backup

The Broncos already have a pair of solid starters at inside linebacker in Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, with Singleton having another big-time season.

“Source confirms Broncos have acquired Chargers ILB Dayan Henley,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on X. “He was a three-year starter for Chargers but he’ll be backup to Singleton and Strnad. Henley and ILB who can cover and blitz so he’ll get his playing time.”

The Broncos are 7-2 and have won five straight games. The Chargers are 0-8 but have been insistent they weren’t sellers at the trade deadline.

Daiyan Henley in Final Year of Rookie Contract

Henley, 6-foot and 225 pounds, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 85 overall) by the Chargers out of Washington State in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of his 4-year, $5.42 million rookie contract.

Through eight games, Henley has 51 tackles, 1 interception, 2 TFLs, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble. He’s had over 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons, including a career-high 147 tackles in 2024.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper put Henley near the top of his list of NFL trade targets ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“Henley, a third-round pick in 2023, has shown some promising flashes in his career,” Popper wrote. “But he has yet to put together a complete elite season. In 2025, Henley battled a severe illness early in the season. This year, he was uneven to start before finding better form in Week 3. The Chargers might view him as a long-term building block. Henley is in the final year of his rookie deal but has yet to agree to an extension. The Chargers also have some depth at linebacker. At his best, Henley can be a difference-maker in coverage and as a blitzer and sideline-to-sideline tackler.”