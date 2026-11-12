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Denver Broncos’ Trade With Los Angeles Chargers for Daiyan Henley Called Off

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The Broncos and Chargers' trade involving Daiyan Henley has been called off.

The Denver Broncos will no longer be acquiring linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers, with their trade deadline deal falling through.

“Just in: #Broncos deal for Dayian Henley is off and will not be finalized, the team announced,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel reported on X on November 11, adding that the “Team said yesterday that it was pending a physical. Most likely that became an issue.”

DNVR’s Zac Stevens corroborated the report with his own.

The Broncos sent two draft picks to the Chargers, a fourth-round pick in 2027 and a fifth-rounder in 2028, Henley. He was LA’s starting linebacker. Henley has not missed a game this season, adding to the surprise of the decision.

This story will be updated.

Josh Buckhalter Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on X/Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Denver Broncos’ Trade With Los Angeles Chargers for Daiyan Henley Called Off

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