Trade Pitch Sends Ex-Broncos 1st-Round Pick to Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have already been burned by Jerry Jeudy twice.
First, after the Broncos selected Jeudy in the 1st round (No. 15 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft — ahead of a pair of future perennial All-Pro wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 overall) and Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall).
Jeudy burned the Broncos again when he came back and set an NFL receiving record against them on Monday Night Football after a trade to the Cleveland Browns in 2024.
One trade pitch would give Jeudy the chance to burn the Broncos again in the future — and do so multiple times every year.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a trade that sends Jeudy from the Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 4th-round pick.
“The Cleveland Browns made one for-the-future move when they dealt Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams,” Knox wrote on September 9. “They could make another — albeit with a much smaller return — by trading away wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The Browns used early draft picks on wide receivers K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston, which could push Jeudy out of the long-term plan … the two rookies could push Jeudy out in the not-too-distant future. Jeudy had a down year in 2025, along with the rest of the Browns’ offense. However, he was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and is still only 27 years old. He should interest receiver-needy teams, and his $1.5 million base salary for 2026 is extremely team-friendly.”
Jeudy’s career game against the Broncos set an NFL record in 2024 — 9 receptions for 235 yards and 1 touchdown — in a game the Broncos won, 41-32.
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In 2025, Jeudy finished 2nd in the NFL with 10 dropped passes — which looks even worse when you consider he had 50 receptions for 602 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 games.
With the Broncos, Jeudy’s problem was always on full display. His best season in Denver came in 2022, when he had 67 receptions for 972 receiving yards and a career-high 6 touchdowns — on a whopping 100 targets.
Cleveland signed him to a 3-year, $52.5 million contract extension immediately following the trade. That deal will bring his career earnings to $87 million when it runs out in 2027.
Jeudy’s best season came in 2024 — his 1st year with the Browns — when he earned his lone Pro Bowl selection with 90 receptions for 1,229 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.
Social Media Unloads on Jerry Jeudy for Drops
Jeudy was back in the social media crosshairs for his continued struggles with drops in training camp and the preseason.
“Jerry Jeudy in midseason form,” Underdog NFL wrote on its official X account on August 12.
“Jerry Jeudy still can’t catch,” Polymarket Sports wrote on its official X account.
“Yikes: Browns WR Jerry Jeudy continues to drop passes at practice this time a PERFECT throw from Shedeur Sanders,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account. “Jeudy has struggled immensely so far this offseason … one of the worst drops you will ever see.”
“(Jeudy) still can’t consistently attack the ball with his hands and is letting the ball fall through the bread basket,” Dawg Pound Daily’s Mac the Buffalo wrote on his official X account. “With how the two Browns rookie WRs have shown up, Jerry Jeudy has to become more consistent, or he’ll lose his target share.”
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