Trade Pitch Sends Ex-Broncos 1st-Round Pick to Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have already been burned by Jerry Jeudy twice.

First, after the Broncos selected Jeudy in the 1st round (No. 15 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft — ahead of a pair of future perennial All-Pro wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 overall) and Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall).

Jeudy burned the Broncos again when he came back and set an NFL receiving record against them on Monday Night Football after a trade to the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

One trade pitch would give Jeudy the chance to burn the Broncos again in the future — and do so multiple times every year.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a trade that sends Jeudy from the Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 4th-round pick.